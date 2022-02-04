FORT WORTH, Texas (February 4, 2022) – The tour of HAMILTON plans to move forward with all scheduled performances at Bass Performance Hall through February 6, including tonight, February 4, and does not plan to cancel any future performances due to inclement weather conditions.

HAMILTON performed by the Angelica National Tour Company. ( Joan Marcus | Photo courtesy of Bass Performance Hall)

In the event of a future cancellation, all ticket holders who purchased through official outlets (www.basshall.com and the Bass Hall Box Office) will be contacted via email and an announcement will be posted to our social media channels and website.

If you are unable to attend tonight’s performance due to weather conditions and would like to request a refund, please submit a request form at www.basshall.com/hamiltonweather. Ticket holders who purchased from third parties will need to contact their point of purchase for ticketing options.

The Performing Arts Fort Worth remote box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. We are currently experiencing a higher-than-normal volume of messages, so we ask for your patience and understanding as messages are being received, prioritizing the closest performance first.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.