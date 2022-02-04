Between last year’s “Bergman Island” and the forthcoming Sundance premiere “Resurrection” a Tim Roth rebirth at the box office is underway as the veteran actor delivers absorbing performances playing tepid characters. The hot streak continues with the latest feature from writer-director Michel Franco (“New Order”) reuniting the filmmaker and actor after the two collaborated on “Chronic” in 2015. “Sundown” is about a man disconnected from his family while vacationing in Acapulco. The film is vexing to watch as the narrative remains shrouded in mystery.

Franco spent a good portion of his youth in the Mexican resort town, so Acapulco has a special place in the director’s heart. In “Sundown” it is depicted as a tropical paradise with bottomless buckets of cerveza, a climate soaked in hedonism, and beautiful senoritas waiting for middle-aged Brits to come along and sweep them off their feet. But when someone is gunned down on a beach crowded with tourists and locals, and a man seems to effortlessly give up everything that should be important to him, perhaps a closer inspection is needed.

Roth plays Neil the paternal unit of a family on a luxurious vacation. Everyone seems to be having a great time (except Neil). Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) takes advantage of the hotel’s first-class amenities including massages and meditation, while teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) enjoy the beach and live entertainment.

Neil, on the other hand, is distant. He seems disenchanted with the vacation. At times one gets the feeling that he is being forced to have a good time. This is how Franco hooks us. For most of the film, we are left trying to figure out what is going on in Neil’s head. It’s like trying to solve a puzzle without any clues. Roth’s absorbing performance keeps the audience engaged even when his character’s actions seem irrational and harsh.

Tragic news disrupts the vacation when Alice gets a phone call. Visibly shaking she tells everyone to pack their bags. On the way to the airport, the events take a turn for the worse as a second phone call causes Alice to begin sobbing in disbelief. The word “mother” comes into the conversation, and it becomes obvious that the next step will involve a funeral.

Just as they are about to board the plane, Neil can’t find his passport. He says he left it back at the hotel. Alice remarks that they can take the next flight, but Neil insists they leave without him. The mystery deepens as an unemotional Neil doesn’t seem to be affected by the tragedy, in fact, he heads back to resort town where he checks into a seedy motel and immediately heads back to the beach to resume the vacation.

There are details I am leaving out of this review that I feel would detract from the viewing experience. The less you know the better. As Alice back in London with the children deals with the tragedy, Neil remains oblivious. The cell phone becomes an irritant in the story. Each time it rings you know the call will end with Neil telling Alice another lie. When he eventually turns the phone off and shoves it in the nightstand, you may give a sigh of relief even though it’s evident that he’s just making matters worse.

The storyline becomes even more vexing when Neil hooks up with a beautiful and younger local woman named Berenice played by talented Mexican actress Iazua Larios who made her debut in 2006’s “Apocalypto” as Sky Flower. Larios has an aura of mystery that falls in line with Roth. They complement each other while adding to the film’s conundrum.

How many times have you heard the phrase “Nothing surprises me anymore” regarding a person’s actions? Maybe you’ve said it yourself. Neil’s behavior is not surprising nor shocking it’s perplexing because just like Alice who screams at Neil “What are you doing?!” we want to know what’s going on. Gainsbourg is a dynamic actress filled with raw emotion. There are only a couple of instances where we get to see her passion surface, but even when she’s calm and quiet we can see that unbridled energy fighting to come to the surface. The viewer will likely relate to Alice’s point of view while watching the story unfold.

Rewarding is not a term I would use to describe the feeling we receive after Franco unveils the mystery, but it is the term I would use to describe the reaction to the performances by the superb cast that also includes wonderful actor Henry Goodman as the family’s close friend and lawyer Richard. “Sundown” keeps you clouded in mystery until the final act when you suddenly retrace in your head everything you just witnessed. Suddenly it all makes sense. Wow.

(4 stars)

Now showing at Angelika Film Center & Café (Dallas), Angelika Film Center & Café (Plano), and AMC The Parks At Arlington 18

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.