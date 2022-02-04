Watch more video.

The Texas Tribune spent January on the campaign trail with the Republicans looking to dislodge GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton. His primary challengers include Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Tyler. They are all arguing he is unfit for office due to his ethical baggage, while Paxton is running on his record of suing President Joe Biden — and boasting the endorsement of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

