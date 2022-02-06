For thirty years Clifton Collins Jr. has given us a plethora of memorable performances in both indie and mainstream films. Everything from a real-life killer (“Capote”) to a gay hitman (“Traffic”), a Mexican Little League coach (“The Perfect Game”), a border patrol agent (“Transpecos”), and a Romulan in “Star Trek.” His extensive television work earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for the FX miniseries “Thief” and most recently he was featured as El Lazo in HBO’s “Westworld.”

At 51, Collins claims the spotlight in a role deserving of his merits. He plays Jackson Silva, a broken-down horse jockey who refuses to be put out to pasture in Clint Bentley’s poetic and surreal drama “Jockey.” Beautifully shot by cinematographer Adolpho Veloso who can make a sunset in Arizona resemble paradise, the film features an excellent supporting cast that includes Molly Parker as Ruth, a horse trainer who’s developed a close friendship with Jackson after years of working together and Moises Arias as a young rider named Gabriel who shows up one day claiming to be Jackson’s son.

“Look, I know I’m not the same shape as these young cats, but I still got a good couple of years left in me” explains Jackson to Ruth after she begs him to let her know what’s going on. The two have worked together for so long that they resemble a married couple, but their relationship is purely platonic. Lately, Ruth has noticed Jackson seems tense and fidgety. Also, he leans to the side when in the saddle and word came back that Jackson tripped while coming out of a stall. She’s worried that he’s sick but Jackson plays it off as just “wear and tear.” Still, her fears are warranted especially when you factor in Jackson’s age and medical history which includes three broken backs.

Bentley likes to zoom in for closeups. The camera is never too far from Collins and Parker. And why should it be? Both actors have expressive faces. Sometimes just a glance or a stare is all that’s needed to convey their feelings in a scene. The technique also leads to one of the film’s unforgettable moments. Bentley fills the frame with a side shot of Collins’s face during a race. His head bops up and down in unison with the horse’s movement while a barrage of mud and dirt bounces off his face. It’s a tense scene that signifies a defining moment in Jackson’s life.

The relationship between Jackson and Gabriel becomes the focal point of “Jockey” after the young rider is confronted by the veteran at a diner. Jackson points out that he’s noticed Gabriel hanging around in different cities on the circuit. It’s odd that they would be at there at the same time. On top of that Jackson explains “I got trainers saying that you’re asking about me” but before he can finish making his point Gabriel blurts out “You’re my dad.” Is he telling the truth? Jackson doesn’t think so.

Written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar (“Transpecos”), there is much to love about this small film. It’s an authentic look at what happens behind the scenes of the often-glamourized sport of horse racing crafted from Bentley’s youth (his father was a jockey). The director also used real jockeys and trainers as extras to bring authenticity to the film which may be why we get serious Chloé Zhao vibes. It’s also not a sports film. It’s framed around horse racing, yet the focus remains on the characters. A big-budgeted version of the film would have included an over-the-top finale as father and son battle it out on the racetrack, as horses go neck and neck. In “Jockey” the story concludes in a sublime manner, the reigns are pulled back to let the audience bask in every surreal moment as we connect with these vivid characters. Hologramme’s atmospheric track “Felicity” enhances the film’s dreamlike tone.

It’s time for the Academy to recognize Clifton Collins Jr. with a nomination. He may be considered the dark horse in this year’s Oscar race, but he delivers the performance of his career in “Jockey.” Both Molly Parker and Moises Arias are excellent in the film so supporting actor noms wouldn’t be out of the question.

There is a correlation between Bentley and Collins. For the Dallas filmmaker, horse racing runs in the family thanks to his father a former jockey and trainer. For Collins acting is in his DNA thanks to Grandfather Pedro Gonzalez Gonzalez a great character actor (the resemblance between the two is heavy) who was featured in several John Wayne films including ‘Rio Bravo” and “Hellfighters.” Should Collins receive an Oscar nomination for “Jockey” it would mark the first time in over a decade that a Latino has been recognized in the category.

Besides Bentley, the ties to the Lone Star State include co-writer Greg Kwedar who hails from Fort Worth and Collins’ grandfather who was born in Aguilares, Texas.

(3 ½ stars)

Now showing at the Angelika Film Center & Café (Dallas) and the Angelika Film Center & Café (Plano). Opens Friday, February 11 at the Grand Berry Theater (Fort Worth)

