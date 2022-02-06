“We love dogs,” Elmore said. “My parents have two dogs, and we are always over there playing with them and we wanted a dog of our own.”
Elmore and Raisor were not the only guests looking for a new friend Feb. 6. An estimated 10 to 15 dogs of all ages were expected to be brought to the brewery. Some people had already filled out adoption forms beforehand.
The adoption application asks about a potential adoptee’s living situation, travel schedule and other personal lifestyle questions.
Nonprofit organization Saving Hope Animal Rescue was founded in Fort Worth and has over 500 cats and dogs under their supervision. Pets are put in volunteer foster homes until they can be adopted.
“We are 100% foster-based, so they bring the foster pet to the events. We don’t have a facility yet,” Jordan Steffan, the event coordinator for Saving Hope, said. “We adopt out a couple thousand per year.”
Saving Hope hosts adoption events in Fort Worth nearly every week and plans to open the Saving Hope Safe Haven sanctuary in Aledo by the end of 2022.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
