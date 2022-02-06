Couple Makenzi Elmore, 24, and Kodi Raisor, 26, filled out an adoption application Feb. 6 at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event at Second Rodeo Brewing, 122 E. Exchange Ave.

“We love dogs,” Elmore said. “My parents have two dogs, and we are always over there playing with them and we wanted a dog of our own.”

Elmore and Raisor were not the only guests looking for a new friend Feb. 6. An estimated 10 to 15 dogs of all ages were expected to be brought to the brewery. Some people had already filled out adoption forms beforehand.

The adoption application asks about a potential adoptee’s living situation, travel schedule and other personal lifestyle questions.

Volunteer Kylie Hiatt sits in a fenced- off area with two dogs up for adoption. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog sits in a fenced-off area at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A dog sits in a fenced-off area at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event at Second Rodeo Brewing on Feb. 6.(Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteer Kylie Hiatt plays with a dog at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Volunteers and guests play with dogs at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Saving Hope Animal Rescue volunteers set up a canopy at their adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event was hosted at Second Rodeo Brewing, 122 E. Exchange Ave., in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Saving Hope Animal Rescue donors receive a teddy bear with a donation of $10. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A volunteer wears a Saving Hope Animal Rescue hoodie at the adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Saving Hope Animal Rescue volunteer Peyton Roberts plays with Allister, a dog up for adoption. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Indiana couple Makenzi Elmore, 24, and Kodi Raisor, 26, play with a dog they hope to adopt. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Kirk Holloway performs at Second Rodeo Brewing Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Nonprofit organization Saving Hope Animal Rescue was founded in Fort Worth and has over 500 cats and dogs under their supervision. Pets are put in volunteer foster homes until they can be adopted.

“We are 100% foster-based, so they bring the foster pet to the events. We don’t have a facility yet,” Jordan Steffan, the event coordinator for Saving Hope, said. “We adopt out a couple thousand per year.”

Saving Hope hosts adoption events in Fort Worth nearly every week and plans to open the Saving Hope Safe Haven sanctuary in Aledo by the end of 2022.

