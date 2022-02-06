FORT WORTH, TEXAS, February 6, 2022 – Individuals, businesses and organizations turned out in force to support Texas 4-H and FFA youth and set some impressive records at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Jr. Sale of Champions on February 5. More than $­­­6.1 million was raised in the legendary auction eclipsing the previous record set in 2020 by an astounding $1.4 million. The amount paid for the Grand Champion Steer also made history, selling for $310,000 and surpassing the previous record set in 2020 by $10,000.

“We’re humbled by the amazing support our 4-H and FFA youth continue to receive from area businesses, individuals and foundations,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes. “It’s a great feeling knowing our youth have these amazing buying groups here in Fort Worth to help them reach their dreams and goals.”

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Tristan Himes, a 4-H member from Sterling City, Texas, sold the Grand Champion Steer for $310,000. The “Steering Committee” a local group of individuals organized by Dean Tetirick of Fort Worth, Texas purchased Himes’ European Cross steer. The Reserve Grand Champion was shown by Mason Grady, a 4-H member from Grandview, Texas. Grady’s steer was purchased by Hillwood for $190,000.

The Grand Champion Barrow, a Crossbred shown by Kaden Mason of Montgomery County 4-H went for a final bid of $100,000 from Standard Meat Co. and Syracuse Sausage. Wagner Oil Company topped the bidding at $70,000 for the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, exhibited by Cole Phillips, a 4-H member from Bullard, Texas.

The Ladies on the Lamb buying group purchased the Grand Champion Lamb, a Medium Wool Crossbred shown by Zephyr, Texas 4-H member, Hayden Schroeder for $70,000. Another Medium Wool Crossbred shown by Graham Newsom, a 4-H member from Olton, Texas, won Reserve Grand Champion Lamb and sold for $35,000. Patrick O. Rayes purchased Newsom’s Medium Wool Crossbred.

In wether goats, the Grand Champion was shown by Karlee Waters, a 4-H member from Buffalo, Texas and sold for $50,000 to Christopher Bass and J. Bryan King. The Reserve Grand Champion Weather Goat was exhibited by Banner Young, a FFA member from Burkburnett, Texas and fetched a winning bid of $30,000 from Patrick O. Rayes.

The Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, along with Women Steering Business, Band of Barrows, U Ol’ Goat Committee, Ladies on the Lamb, and the Tallest Hog at the Trough Syndicate were responsible for the purchase of all animals offered in the Junior Sale of Champions. A group of more than 150 Fort Worth area businessmen dedicated to enhancing agricultural education activities for Texas youth, the Syndicate has raised $70.3 million for youth exhibitors and provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships to Texas 4-H and FFA members since 1980.