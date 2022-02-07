As we prepare to triple our reporting staff, we want to stay true to our mission of being a trusted local news source for Fort Worth and Tarrant County.

With this aim firmly in view, our board of directors is set to adopt an updated editorial independence policy. This is where our nonprofit board members try to make it clear that the newsroom controls the coverage produced by our nonpartisan news organization.

The board meets later this week to officially approve the revised policy. Before that, we took the issue recently before our Reader Advisory Council members for their thoughts on how best to preserve and promote the integrity of the Fort Worth Report.

The advisory council exists to help connect us to the community and provide perspectives we might otherwise miss as journalists. The council members expressed confidence in what we have accomplished since launching April 12 and offered some suggestions about making sure our board members’ conflicts of interest are transparent and handled properly.

For example, one advisory council member advised, if a board member chose to manage the political campaign of a particular candidate, that would reflect on the Report’s news coverage. We would need to bend over backward to be transparent about this conflict of interest and be sure our readers feel confident that we’re treating all candidates fairly in our news coverage.

“Unfortunately, it’s your hill to overcome,” the advisory council member said, because of the intense distrust people across the political spectrum have about media sources.

She’s right. We know people are suspicious of all media sources now more than ever. That’s what makes the discussion about our editorial independence policy important to have and share.

The pillars of our policy follow the Society of Professional Journalists’ code of ethics: Seek truth and report it; minimize harm; act independently; and be accountable and transparent.

Our board of directors hires and fires me as the CEO and publisher, but has no day-to-day say over news coverage or operations. Managing Editor Thomas Martinez and I, along with the rest of our growing newsroom, are charged with following the story wherever the news takes us, without fear or favor.

We listen intently to story suggestions from the board, our advisory council and all of you. We apply our news judgment and training to all these conversations to inform how we can achieve the best news coverage for the community. We must be mindful to not let anyone dominate the conversation and tilt our coverage simply because they have access to our ears.

We want to hear from all of you. Toward that end, we will start Feb. 24 “Candid Conversations” about important issues of the day. The first event, related to Black History Month, is titled “Where We Are Now vs. Where We Were Then,” and will be moderated by longtime Fort Worth-Star Telegram journalist Bob Ray Sanders and includes panelist Mayor Mattie Parker. We’ve sent invitations to the event to Report members and will soon open it up, based on remaining available space, to all who have subscribed to our newsletter.

We hope you’ll subscribe to our newsletter and become a member to join in these conversations. Our newsletter and our stories are free to all, and we feel strongly about the need to represent in our news coverage those who can’t afford to become members. We want our local journalism to be of the people, by the people and for the people.

Our advisory council also offered terrific suggestions for future candid conversations. These topics included the Aaron Dean trial, what’s ahead for Panther Island, the challenges of Fort Worth’s growth, transportation, entrepreneurship and innovation, affordable housing, and changes in the city’s leadership. What issues concern you most?

Your support has enabled us to triple our staff in less than a year. We know we have to live up to the trust you’ve placed in us. The best way we can start to do that is by listening.

Chris Cobler is the publisher and CEO of the Fort Worth Report. He may be reached by email at chris.cobler@fortworthreport.org or at our offices in the business incubator space of Texas Wesleyan University at 3114 E. Rosedale St.

