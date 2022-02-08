Volunteer Sandra Ramirez signed her son, Luis Ramirez, 18, up for the Artes Academy program two years ago — he was once a shy, quiet teen. Now, he’s one of the shining students in his high school speech class.

“I knew art was good, but I didn’t know it could help kids in their personal lives, too,” Ramirez said in Spanish. “I would recommend other moms sign their kids up because I never knew it could be this good for them.”

Ramirez has a daughter who is a part of the educational program. While her son is no longer part of the program, he benefited greatly.

Dance students at Artes de la Rosa practice moves taught by Education Director and Dance Instructor Sara Herrera. (Cristian ArguetaSoto| Fort Worth Report)

Students in the Artes Academy learn contemporary dance, hands-on arts, modern arts and how to use production technology. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artes Academy students practice dance moves at the Rose Marine Theater. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sara Herrera, the education director and dance instructor at Artes de la Rosa, teaches contemporary dance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Education Director and Dance Instructor Sara Herrera dances at Rose Marine Theater on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Zumba instructor Amanda Gonzalez leads guests on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Rob Bosquez, the theatre and creative writing instructor, teaches a lesson at the Artes Academy. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Props are stored above a cabinet at the Artes de la Rosa building. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Theatre and Creative Writing Instructor Rob Bosquez was born and raised in Fort Worth. He and a group founded Teatro del Arte in 2002. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Artes Academy is one of nonprofit organization Artes de la Rosa’s educational programs. The nonprofit was founded in 1992 in the North Side neighborhood and is run out of the Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St.

The Fort Worth academy teaches kids how to produce professional plays, dance, act and use video and audio technology in an interactive way. Since its inception in 1992, Artes de la Rosa has earned numerous awards for their in-house performances and productions.

Rob Bosquez, the theater and creative writing instructor at Artes de la Rosa, has been involved with the program since its inception. Bosquez grew up in Fort Worth and worked in the theater industry for years before joining the organization.

“I got out of high school around 1992, and I would go try to audition for places when I was much younger and they would always tell me, ‘I mean, you’re a good actor, but we’re not doing any plays with Hispanics,’” Bosquez said. “When I would get a call, it was to play some gardener or (a role that was) the base or the butt or the punch line of a joke.”

His trials and tribulations led to the creation of Teatro del Arte, where he and a few others ran a theater in Fort Worth. Since then, Artes has had partnerships with the Fort Worth Opera, Feed by Grace, Fort Worth’s Imagination Celebration and The Jubilee Theatre.

Bosquez teaches children from 8 to 18 years old for 3-month-long semesters. The program offers courses in contemporary dance, jazz, ballet, musical theater, choreography, theater and creative writing, improvisation, audition techniques and ensemble work, visual arts like painting, sculpting, drawing and mural-making, technology-based skills like film, animation, 3-dimensional printing, stop motion and claymation.

“My main thing is getting the kids to realize their stories are just as legit, just as important as any book, any library and any movie on Netflix or Disney or whatever,” Bosquez said. “You know, mostly, we focus on just kids telling their own stories.”

Artes de la Rosa’s Education Director and Dance Instructor Sara Herrera performed and taught for over 17 years in Washington, D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Maine and at the Sapperlot Youth Theatre Festival in Italy.

“I grew up here but I still didn’t even know this existed. My younger brothers took Artes Academy classes in its inception,” Herrera, who’s been with the program for two years, said.

Students are preparing for their first showcase of José Bolaños’ “La Soldadera,” a story of the women warriors of the Mexican Revolution.

Artes de la Rosa is also in between art gallery exhibits — its first exhibit opened Dec. 3 and featured Fort Worth’s lowrider culture. The exhibit closed Jan. 22.

Instructors at Artes de la Rosa hope to produce a professional play by the end of the year.

“I didn’t want people and young kids to be told, ‘Hey, man, you’re good, but we don’t have any Hispanic roles. So, we started our theater company here so that there would always be a place they could come and do theater,” Bosquez said. “They get to practice their craft without feeling like an outsider or like the token.”

