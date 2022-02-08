Courtesy photo | Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (February 8, 2022) – On February 11, 2022, “Fort Worth and the Green Book” opens at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. Black travelers in the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ’50s faced many unique challenges both on and off the road. The exhibition explores how Black travelers navigated the roads and racism in mid-century Texas.



As car ownership exploded in the first half of the 20th century, Americans wanted to travel like never before. The call of the road was felt by motorists of all backgrounds, but Black Americans faced discrimination, racism, and segregation at various points in their travels.



Through their desire to enjoy safe travel and community, Black populations created the “Negro Motorist Green Book,” an annual guide featuring restaurants, hotels, and many other businesses deemed safe for Black travelers and road trippers.



This family-friendly exhibition explores what the travel experience was like, as well as the remarkable guide that helped Black Americans adventure with confidence. Step into the times through an immersive photo experience, chart a safe path through Texas using the Green Book as a resource and examine artifacts from Fort Worth history and beyond.



Guests can interact together with guided sets of questions to spark discussion with their family members or friends.



“As a historian, this honestly is a DREAM come true – to go from visiting museum exhibits as a younger child to curating museum exhibits as an older child is an absolute treat,” said Dr. Frederick Gooding, guest curator for the exhibition and Dr. Ronald E. Moore Professor in Humanities in the John V. Roach Honors College at Texas Christian University. “I sincerely hope visitors enjoy the exhibit as much as I enjoyed the exhibit creation process. If people walk away from the Green Book experience with at least one new insight, then we are at least one step closer to reaching our desired destination of a [more] understanding Fort Worth.”



In addition to the exhibit, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Lecture Series will feature Dr. Gooding as a guest speaker. The Lecture Series is a chance for guests to hear from the most exciting thinkers, makers, and doers in the world of science and history. On February 21, 2022, join the museum for the second installment in the series, “Navigating the Road to Reconciliation.” Guests can purchase VIP tickets to meet the speaker at a special reception ahead of the lecture. Visit the museum’s website for more information about The Lecture Series.



Fort Worth and the Green Book is created through a grant from the North Texas Communities Foundation’s “Fund to Advance Racial Equity” and opens February 11, 2022. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will be open five days a week beginning on February 6, 2022. Regular museum hours will be Wednesday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Sunday, Noon to 5 PM.

