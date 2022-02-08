After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo bucked back to life with the traditional professional rodeo and livestock competition as well as plenty of music and midway activities. Celebrating its 125th anniversary, the event began its 23-day run on Jan. 14 and closed shop on Feb. 5 with the Junior Sale of Champions, which raises money for 4-H and FFA youth showing livestock at the event.
More than $6.1 million was raised in the auction beating the previous record set in 2020 by $1.4 million. The Grand Champion Steer also made history, selling for $310,000 which surpassed the record set in 2020 by $10,000.
“We’re humbled by the amazing support our 4-H and FFA youth continue to receive from area businesses, individuals and foundations,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes in a news release. “It’s a great feeling knowing our youth have these amazing buying groups here in Fort Worth to help them reach their dreams and goals.”
Attendance at the event was 1.2 million, down slightly from 2020’s 1.26 million.
Talley Amusements, a Texas-based festival producer, cleaned up its rides from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Carnival Midway grounds Feb. 7. The company provided more than 25 amusement rides for kids of all ages to the local event’s arsenal.
