After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo bucked back to life with the traditional professional rodeo and livestock competition as well as plenty of music and midway activities. Celebrating its 125th anniversary, the event began its 23-day run on Jan. 14 and closed shop on Feb. 5 with the Junior Sale of Champions, which raises money for 4-H and FFA youth showing livestock at the event.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ran from Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A pallet with hay sits outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Red trash bins contain garbage from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s clean up. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A Talley Amusements trailer carries amusement ride support beams. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An amusement ride’s carts are put on the back of a trailer at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cleaning supplies are used to wipe down concession stands outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trailers are loaded with bins and other cleaning supplies. The trailers carry collapsed concession stands. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cleaning supplies are stored under a trailer. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A ride in the process of being cleaned up at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Talley Amusements workers take a lunch break on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Hand sanitizer stations are stored together on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Talley Amusements was in charge of taking up amusement rides from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

More than $­­­6.1 million was raised in the auction beating the previous record set in 2020 by $1.4 million. The Grand Champion Steer also made history, selling for $310,000 which surpassed the record set in 2020 by $10,000.

“We’re humbled by the amazing support our 4-H and FFA youth continue to receive from area businesses, individuals and foundations,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Bradford S. Barnes in a news release. “It’s a great feeling knowing our youth have these amazing buying groups here in Fort Worth to help them reach their dreams and goals.”

Attendance at the event was 1.2 million, down slightly from 2020’s 1.26 million.

Talley Amusements, a Texas-based festival producer, cleaned up its rides from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Carnival Midway grounds Feb. 7. The company provided more than 25 amusement rides for kids of all ages to the local event’s arsenal.

