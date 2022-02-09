The East Side Community Jazz Band and St. Luke’s in the Meadow Episcopal Church will be celebrating Mardi Gras with a FUNraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 1, at the Lions Club, 6013 Craig St, Fort Worth, TX, 76112. Masks and social distancing will be required to keep everyone safe amidst the fun.

Tickets are $20 each, which includes gumbo, dessert, a drink, jazz, and dancing. Tickets can be purchased online at stlukesfw.org. All proceeds will support the neighborhood outreach ministries of St. Luke’s.

Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on “Fat Tuesday,” the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday and the start of the Christian season of Lent, the 40 days leading to Holy Week and Easter. It also is known as Carnival or Carnaval.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has been serving the East Side for more than 70 years. With the recent loss of their historic building, their present location on the campus TWU has given them space and time in which to prayerfully discern their next move — a process that has served to firm up their commitment to the East Side. They continue to house the 4Saints Episcopal Food Pantry, a ministry to and with their East Side neighbors. St. Luke’s is part of the Episcopal Church in North Texas, formerly the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth.

The East Fort Worth Community Jazz Band is the brainchild of Kathy Bernal, a FWISD teacher who spent her entire career dedicated to teaching children on the East Side. The band is a non-profit organization providing a venue for young and seasoned musicians to improve their musical talents and perform for the community. A volunteer organization of approximately 30 accomplished musicians from all parts of the Metroplex, some who have played all their lives and others who have rediscovered their instruments and all share a passion for music. They present free concerts throughout the year.