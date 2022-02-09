While the Panther Island project has been getting attention for its waterfront potential, another site along the river in Fort Worth will likely see development soon.

A 9.5-acre site located at 1500 Merrimac Circle, just north of and abutting Trademark’s WestBend development was unanimously approved for rezoning at the Feb. 8 Fort Worth City Council meeting. No one spoke against the project at the meeting.

Carriage House Development LLC requested and received approval for a change from intensive commercial/light industrial to MU-2 for high-intensity mixed-use sites. The change was earlier approved by the Fort Worth Zoning Commission at its Jan. 12 meeting.

The project’s first phase is expected to include about 400 apartment units and include 35,000 square feet of retail space, according to Christopher Nash, development partner for Houston-based Hanover Company, the real estate developers leading the project, speaking at the January Fort Worth Zoning Commission meeting.

The second phase would include about 25,000 square feet of retail space and an additional 400 apartment units. The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been a leader in apartment demand for the past several years.

An office component could be added, but that has not been decided, he said.

Hanover Company recently opened The George at Clearfork, an upscale luxury apartment property in Clearfork. WestBend is a 278,000-square-foot mixed-use development from Trademark Property Co. just south of the Merrimac Circle location.

