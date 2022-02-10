From a pet adoption event to Artes de la Rosa’s courses, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Volunteer Kylie Hiatt plays with a dog at the Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Saving Hope Animal Rescue volunteer Peyton Roberts plays with Allister, a dog up for adoption. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Saving Hope Animal Rescue adoption event was hosted at Second Rodeo Brewing, 122 E. Exchange Ave., in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artist Kirk Holloway performs at Second Rodeo Brewing Feb. 6. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A pallet with hay sits outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cleaning supplies are used to wipe down concession stands outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A ride is put up outside the Will Rogers Memorial Center. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A ride in the process of being cleaned up at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Talley Amusements workers take a lunch break on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Education Director and Dance Instructor Sara Herrera teaches a dancing class at Artes de la Rosa. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Props are stored above a cabinet at the Artes de la Rosa building. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sara Herrera, the education director and dance instructor at Artes de la Rosa, teaches contemporary dance. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Education Director and Dance Instructor Sara Herrera dances at Rose Marine Theater on Feb. 7. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tarrant County College is seen on Feb. 8, 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Ebony Jones was raised in Fort Worth. Her mother was an educator, which inspired Jones. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas President and CEO Patrick Newman took the role in May 2021. He is focused on bringing a more diverse crowd to the Garden. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas hosted a community comment meeting at the Worth Heights Community Center on Feb. 7. The organization hosted meetings to receive community feedback and finalize its master plan. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden and Botanical Research Institute of Texas merged in October 2021 and and now it operates privately. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Urban Village Family Services, a nonprofit, was founded by David Howard in 2002. Howard grew up in California in a neighborhood similar to Stop Six. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

