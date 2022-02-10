The Winter Storm, One Year Later



The 2021 winter storm wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid, leaving more than 4.8 million Texas homes and businesses without power. The crisis caused hundreds of deaths, resulted in billions of dollars in property damage, froze much of the state’s infrastructure and left some Texans still dealing with trauma a year later. Where do we go from here?

Join The Texas Tribune daily at noon Central from Feb. 15-18 for The Winter Storm, One Year Later, a multiday event on the anniversary of Texas’ 2021 winter storm.

Schedule of events

IS THE POWER GRID FIXED? | Feb. 15 | Noon CT

Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, will moderate a conversation about the state’s power grid and whether the Texas Legislature did enough to prevent widespread power outages from happening again.

THE WINTER STORM AND CLIMATE CHANGE | Feb. 16 | Noon CT

Erin Douglas, environment reporter for The Texas Tribune, will host a discussion about climate change and possible connections to extreme winter weather systems in Texas.

ONE-ON-ONE WITH PETER LAKE | Feb. 17 | Noon CT

Tribune CEO Evan Smith will talk with Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission, on the impact of the February 2021 winter storm and what another winter blackout could mean for the state.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER | Feb. 18 | Noon CT

Perla Trevizo, a reporter for the ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Unit, will host a discussion about how and why Texans should prepare for another winter storm.

Prepare for the symposium by reading Texas Tribune coverage of the 2021 winter storm and its aftermath.

