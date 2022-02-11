Throughout early voting and on Tuesday, March 1, Tarrant County voters will once again be able to catch free rides to the polls on Trinity Metro, Arlington’s Via and other transit services.

Riders can show their voter registration card or current Texas ID and ride for free during early voting from Feb. 14-25 and on Election Day, March 1.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a partnership with transportation services in Tarrant County to pay for customer trips to voting locations, with an amount not to exceed $30,000. This program is a continuation of the Election Transportation Program that was offered in November 2019, March 2020, November 2020 and November 2021.

“It is crucial that people get out to vote in the primary election, and access to transportation should not be a barrier to getting to polling locations,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “We are pleased to be able to once again offer free rides, including accessible services for the elderly and mobility-impaired, through this partnership.”

The transit services included in the program are Trinity Metro’s bus routes, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, ACCESS paratransit, plus Tarrant County Transportation Services (TCTS), Northeast Transportation Services (NETS), and Arlington’s Via and Handitran.

To use Trinity Metro ZIPZONE, download the ZIPZONE app and book your ride. Free ZIPZONE rides will be offered to or from any identified voter center location within a zone. For questions about ZIPZONE or bus routes to your polling place, call Trinity Metro at 817-215-8600.

To use Via’s on-demand service in Arlington, riders simply download Via’s app and enter the address of a Vote Center within Via’s service area or call 817-784-7382 to schedule a ride by phone. USE the promo code ARNVOTE22S.

Those who qualify and want to ride to vote on ACCESS, TCTS, NETS or Handitran should call the provider at least 48 hours ahead of the trip to schedule their free ride to any of the voting locations.

“We appreciate this partnership with the Tarrant County Commissioners Court to provide rides for voters,” said Trinity Metro President/CEO Paul J Ballard. “Voting is an essential right, and we are happy to help riders travel to the polls.”

Tarrant County has multiple locations for early voting and a list of locations for Election Day.