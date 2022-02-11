(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
In this week’s episode, Matthew and Ross break down the GOP primary for attorney general and highlight the other top races that have grabbed their attention.
Related
The Texas Tribune
The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More by The Texas Tribune