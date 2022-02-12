It’s obvious that Jennifer Lopez is playing a fictionalized version of herself as the similarities stack up between the pop superstar and her character Kat Valdez. In “Marry Me” directed by Kat Coiro based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, we are supposed to believe that a mild-mannered math teacher (Owen Wilson) without social media (despite having a 12-year-old daughter) is plucked from a concert audience and proposed to by superstar Kat while 20-million people watch after she discovers her Grammy-winning pop star fiancé Bastian (played by Colombian singer Maluma) has been cheating on her. I know, it sounds far-fetched, but I have a couple of Latina friends who out of resentment, would do the exact same thing. Also, we fell for this premise before when Hollywood diva Julia Roberts fell for dull bookstore owner Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill,” and finally everyone is older and divorced so Prince/Princess Charming doesn’t exist. Did I ruin the magic? Of course not.

Pop superstars Kat (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are set to get married at Madison Square Garden in front of millions of fans while their duet “Marry Me” climbs to the top of the music charts (an agent’s dream scenario). But just as they are about to exchange vows a video drops on social media of Bastian making out hot and heavy with Kat’s assistant. Whoops, the wedding is off!

Meanwhile, in the audience, Kat spots Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) holding a sign that reads “Marry Me!” She doesn’t know that he’s temporarily holding the sign for his gay best friend Parker (Sarah Silverman) who loves Kat. In fact, Charlie only came to the concert because she convinced him to come along with free tickets so he could bring 12-year-old daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) who’s a big fan.

Kat feeling heartbroken and betrayed sees Charlie holding the sign and thinks, “Why not?” She looks at Charlie and announces over the P.A. system, “Yes, I’ll marry you.” This preposterous scene works because Coiro shoots it with sensitivity. Kat isn’t raging mad. She’s embarrassed and heartbroken. Lopez gets those emotions across with just the look in her eyes. We feel empathy for her. It also helps that she has this whole Virgin Mary vibe going with that beautiful veil and dress. On the flip side, Wilson’s eyes confirm that he also feels empathy for Kat and so he agrees to go along with the on-the-spot nuptials. As crazy as it seems, the scene is a bit magical and what happens next is key for the audience to fall hook, line, and sinker.

The marriage is treated as a publicity stunt at first. Kat knows it and so does Charlie, but they go along with it as if two close friends were doing each other a favor. It doesn’t matter that they are complete strangers. Bastian can’t believe what’s going on and while he wants her back, Kat implies that she’s over him and committed to making her marriage to Charlie work. Kat’s been married three times before (art imitating life) and Charlie is also a divorcee. As time goes on the two get to know each other and you can guess what happens next.

Lopez and Wilson don’t have instant chemistry, but it grows. During the frenzied marriage which turns slowly into a romance, Charlie agrees to get on social media for the first time and agrees to various interviews and PR moments that come with being famous. It never goes to his head. He remains a humble math teacher committed to his daughter and students. Instead, Kat begins a gentle descent to Earth as she begins investing her time in Charlie’s life, spending time with his daughter and students.

We’ve seen this all before in so many past films including “Pretty Woman” and J-Lo’s “Maid in Manhattan.” The formula works when done correctly and Coiro working with a script by Harper Dill, John Rogers, and Tami Sagher, has it down to a tee. The supporting cast is also very likable including John Bradley and Michelle Buteau as Kat’s assistants. Finally, the father-daughter angle with a very good Chloe Coleman feels authentic. I was hoping for a few more scenes with Coleman and Lopez as they expand their relationship.

Who knew that 25 years later documentary filmmaker Terri Flores and sound engineer Gary Dixon would fall in love? Of course, I’m referencing Lopez and Wilson who first starred together in one of my guilty pleasures, 1997’s “Anaconda.” Too bad Jon Voight doesn’t show up in offering Kat advice after she finds out Bastian is cheating. It would have been the perfect opportunity to throw out some Paul Serone advice, “There’s a devil inside everyone.”

“Marry Me” also features catchy new music from Jennifer Lopez including the title track duet with Maluma and the up-tempo songs “After Love (Part 1)” and “Church.” With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, say “I Do” to this charming Rom-Com that leaves you feeling good all over.

(3 stars)

Now showing in theaters

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.