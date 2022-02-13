After celebrating their 34th and final VideoFest last year, the Video Association of Dallas announces the next phase of Dallas VideoFest with the Curated Film Series. 2022 marks a year of transition for DVF which will focus on one-time screenings and events throughout the year instead of its traditional week-long festival. Through the Series, the organization will continue to bring films to the theater that are rarely available to be seen anywhere else. It’s a rare treat for cinephiles in the DFW metroplex.

On Wednesday, March 2nd the Curated Film Series will kick off with the documentary “Honk” by filmmaker and DVF alumni, Cheryl Allison. The fairytale story between the dumped and abandoned goose named Honk and Allison began in March 2020, a time when most of us were sheltered indoors on lockdown from the pandemic. They crossed paths unexpectedly and the two formed a companionship that was documented over social media as Allison began to share videos of their unusual friendship. Honk became a worldwide sensation amassing 32 million views on Facebook, 6 million on YouTube, and almost 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Honk became a symbol of hope for many of us struggling during the lockdown. He was discovered in a park after losing his mate and since his story came to light Honk has become an advocate for abandoned ducks and geese worldwide. Sadly, Honk recently passed away on Tuesday, February 1 at the Rogers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Hutchins. His legacy continues thanks to awareness Honk brought to the world emphasizing that birds have emotions deserving of our care and respect.

You can be one of the first to watch the World Premiere of “Honk” when it screens at the Angelika Film Center Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln. in Mockingbird Station, at 7:30 pm on March 2. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You can purchase tickets at https://videofest.org/tickets/.

“This is a film for the moment. This is a film that is meant for families and can spark conversations including wildlife around us, picking up after ourselves and others outside, and helping our communities. This film could not have come to us at a more perfect time especially after the turmoil that the world has seen because of the pandemic. With this documentary, created by a filmmaker who aims to spread light on the critical issues, Dallas VideoFest is able to focus on the films that are important as it begins our new path,” says Bart Weiss, founder and artistic director of Dallas VideoFest.

The ”Honk” documentary was made possible through a generous grant from the Friends of the Bath House Cultural Center. Funded by Milfred and Patricia Hammerbacher.

