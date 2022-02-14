Artists gathered at an open drawing and painting session at Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St., on Feb. 14. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, the open session invites artists to draw or paint freely.

The session includes four 5-minute poses for quick sketches and three 20-minute poses, with time to set up, clean up and take breaks in between.

A drawing sits on a table. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Drawings from previous figure drawing sessions sit on a table. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Colleen Erickson, right, monitors the figure drawing session at Arts Fort Worth on Feb. 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A participant places his supplies on the ground before beginning his drawing. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Freddy Frankel, the subject for artists to draw on Feb. 14, sits on a couch. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Figure drawing sessions are held every Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Arts Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A participant draws a sketch on Feb. 14 at Arts Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A timer is set for artists to draw quick sketches. Every five minutes, the subject changes poses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Freddy Frankel poses for artists on Feb. 14. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Colleen Erickson, the monitor for the figure drawing session, draws a sketch. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Students gather at Arts Fort Worth building for an open drawing and painting session. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A participant draws a sketch of a subject at Arts Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artists use volunteer Freddy Frankel as a model. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth models can reach out to Melinda Morrison, who monitors the session, if interested in being a subject.

Session monitor Colleen Erickson, who lives in Weatherford, said the time of the sessions changed from Tuesday nights to Mondays at 1 p.m after the COVID-19 pandemic began — most participants are retired or have night jobs, Erickson said.

