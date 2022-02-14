These businesses will spend the next few weeks participating in business development classes and receiving mentorship from local partners like TechFW, HSC Next, SCORE, Tarrant SBDC, Accelerate DFW, and the North Texas Entrepreneur Education & Training Center.

The field has narrowed in the 2022 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition, with 20 competitors moving on to participate in several weeks of business development workshops, mentorship opportunities, and pitch practice with local partners.

The competition is a celebration of Fort Worth’s entrepreneurial spirit, and serves as both a showcase and a training opportunity for the city’s emerging small businesses to help set them up for long-term success.

Once the Top 20 complete their training, they will use it to create a comprehensive business plan. The plans will be judged, and the Top 8 will have an opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges at the Finale to determine the prize winners.

The 2022 competition is once again sponsored by Frost Bank. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists, with $10,000 going to first place, $5,000 to second place, and $3,000 to third place.

“Bringing back this beloved local competition after its two-year hiatus has been incredibly exciting for everyone involved – businesses, sponsors, and partners,” said Robert Sturns, the director of economic development for the City of Fort Worth. “It’s always incredibly fulfilling to see these businesses grow, build relationships, and make an impact on their community based on their time together during this competition.”

This year’s cohort also reflects the diversity of Fort Worth’s growing small business community, as half of the Top 20 businesses are minority-owned businesses, and 40% are women-owned businesses. All Top 20 businesses are either based in Fort Worth, or have previously been mentored by one of the competition partners.

Top 20 businesses

Blackheart Financial Services – A Black-owned business specializing in financial literacy, tax preparation, and mobile notary. BLANC Cowork + Studio – A collaborative workspace/community focused on content creators and entrepreneurs. Carrie Lou’s Catering – A catering service that provides a full dining experience, including food, china and flatware, centerpieces, floral arrangements, and more. Herd It Thru The Grapevine – A professional staffing and grooming service that provides barbering and cosmetology services to those in nursing homes, retirement homes and rehabilitation facilities. Heritage Music Studio – A community-centered music studio that teaches music lessons in multiple instruments to all ages. Hollie’s Auto Sales – A business that specializes in selling refurbished and used car parts, auto body repair, and buying/selling used cars Islas Tropicales – This dessert parlor brings fresh fruits, cakes, smoothies and shakes to Near Southside and beyond. JJ’s Friends – An organization for individuals with Autism, providing them with access to a high quality of life, continuing education, job opportunities and socialization activities. K8 Communications – A business that helps nonprofits and mission-driven companies develop strategic narratives that drive retention, revenue and engagement. Krewe Logistics – An asset-based third-party logistics provider and trucking company. Laubeaud LLC – A digital marketing and virtual staffing solution for companies in the B2C and global B2B service-as-a-software markets. Miguel’s Place – A local food truck that serves a variety of different burgers, sandwiches, and other fried favorites. Mind Your Garden Urban Farm – Aims to create a food oasis in the food desert of Southeast Fort Worth by teaching people how to grow food, make healthy/nutritious meals, and cultivate a community of wellness. Panther City Gold – A specialized jewelry store focusing on gold, from hand-made traditional pieces to non-traditional offerings. Rejoice Dance Studio – Offers an educational dance program for kids and adults, inspiring them to use dance as a tool to bring joy, health and beauty to the community. Salted Pages – A small marketing business that specializes in messaging for creative entrepreneurs, with the goal of telling stories and changing lives. Stone Academy – Offers several nurse aid programs to individuals wanting to pursue a career in healthcare at a competitive cost, while providing accommodations for learning impaired, special needs, and the disabled. Ten Four Films LLC – A digital agency that helps customers grow their business through new ideas and messaging. Unbent Inc. – A virtual-reality/AI hiring platform that assesses performance bias in simulated environments to identify best job matches in an equitable way. Your Healthcare Nurse Advocates– Educates and empowers people to take control of their healthcare choices by providing them with an advocate who works for them.

Save the date for the finale

The finale of the 2022 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition will be held Thursday, May 5, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth as part of National Small Business Week. More information and registration information will be available soon.

