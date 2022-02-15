Editor's note: This podcast is produced by Innovate Fort Worth, a service of the UNT Health Science Center's Innovation Ecosystems. Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of the Innovation Ecosystems, hosts the podcast. He also is member of the reader advisory council of the Fort Worth report.

 

SaferCare Texas is working to reduce medical errors and preventable harm in healthcare that affect 20 percent of the American population. John Simms and Lee Ann Cunningham are working to bring innovative solutions to market in Texas that can improve patient safety through patient advocacy, challenging conventional thinking and increasing collaboration in the medical field.

