Five Ukrainians visiting Fort Worth this week are getting a lesson in how to fight corruption — one they plan to use regardless if Russia invades their home.

The delegates are here this week as part of the Open World Leadership Center, a U.S. exchange program with former Soviet bloc nations. This trip is a chance for them to not only gather skills they can bring home to help fight corruption but to also break stereotypes and misconceptions about their home country.

Oleh Blinov, 32, is one of the five Ukrainian delegates. He is an expert analyst at the Center for Public Oversight and Research, a nonprofit Ukrainian organization established in 2016 that works to counter corruption in the country.

“There’s this kind of narrative that exists in American media about Ukraine that things are not getting any better, and that gets perpetuated and it feels like Ukraine suffers from that kind of negative publicity,” Blinov said. “Yeah, there are problems. We’re not denying them, of course. But we’re making progress, and we’ve made huge progress in the past eight years despite the obvious threats.”

The five Ukrainian delegates have been meeting with local and state leaders to gain a better understanding of ways corruption can be prevented and how to call out cases of corruption in a manner that brings about change.

“We understand that, from the perspective of our nonprofit organization, the change is bottom-up, not the other way around,” Blinov said.

The group from Ukraine will be in Fort Worth until Feb. 19. They are staying with host families from the Mid-Cities Pacesetters Rotary Club.

Iryna Burovets, 37, is a unit chief for radio broadcasting at First Western. As a journalist, she said she has to be perfect in her job as disinformation runs rampant in Ukraine. Journalism is key to improving her home, she said.

“One of the goals of journalism is to present and find ways to change the situation for the better to demonstrate to our audience successful cases and ways to improve our own country,” Burovets said.

The increased Russian aggression and the amassing of troops on the Ukrainian border has forced citizens to divide their time and attention from just tackling corruption to also fighting off an invasion, Burovets said.

“Russia is making many manipulated statements about Ukraine and about corruption,” she said. “I feel that we are changing. We try to improve and to make many good things happen. Without this invasion, without occupation, our territory will do better in a short period of time but, for the last eight years, we have been fighting occupation.”

In 2014, Ukrainians ousted Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovych, who refused to sign a free trade agreement with the European Union in what became known as the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. Shortly after the successful change in government by the Ukrainians, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the annexation of Crimea, a peninsula off the southern coast of Ukraine.

“The Kremlin’s goal is to divide and conquer to put it in simplistic terms, and that’s been going on for many years,” said Roman Oleksenko, 46, community development program manager for Peace Corps, Ukraine.

He is also the delegation’s facilitator throughout the trip and has accompanied Ukrainian delegations over the years to their host cities.

UKRAINE Population: 43,745,640 (July 2021 est.) Language spoken: Ukrainian Capital: Kyiv Independence day: Aug. 24, 1991 Source: CIA World Factbook

Oleksenko, who grew up in the Soviet Union, said the Russian pressure on Ukraine is larger than it seems.

“Ukraine is a victim of not just military Russian aggression,” he said. “We’re experiencing the Russian aggression in multiple ways — informational, linguistic, religious, cultural and economic.”

Although ready to fight back the increased Russian pressure, the five Ukrainians remain hopeful things will get better in their home country and allow them to focus on internal issues. Vitalli Ustymenko, a regional coordinator for the non-governmental organization Centre UA, which works to involve citizens in the democratic and decision-making processes, hopes they can improve their home country.

“Corruption is still one of the main problems for development in Ukraine. But obviously, now it’s a question of invaders,” the 28-year old said. “I hope we will come back to solving the (corruption) problem very very soon.”

Fort Worth Report fellow Sandra Sadek

