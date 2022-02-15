The Saddles on Parade: The Artistry of Edward Bohlin exhibit is on display at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St., through May 29.

The exhibit features works from saddle maker and silversmith Edward Bohlin, who worked in Hollywood. Pieces from Sid W. Richardson’s art collection — including pieces by Charles M. Russell and painter Frederic Remington — are on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Black gloves with steel are on display at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. The gloves were a gift to Sid W. Richardson from Amon Carter — they were made by Hollywood’s Edward Bohlin. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest looks at paintings at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“Buffalo Hunt” is a sculpture from the 20th century. The artist, Charles M. Russell, is featured heavily in Sid W. Richardson’s art collection. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sheet with information about painter Frederic Remington sits on a bench for guests to read. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A piece named “Contrabandista a la Frontera” hangs at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A piece at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St., shows Native Americans gathered around a fire. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guard walks through the Sid Richardson Museum. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sculpture shows a cowboy on a bronco. The piece by Frederic Remington is a part of Sid W. Richardson’s private collection. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)



A saddle at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. The saddle was gifted to Sid W. Richardson by Amon Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A sign tells guests not to touch the art work. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A room at the Sid Richardson Museum has displays with information about the artists and Sid W. Richardson. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A mural was installed at the Sid Richardson Museum during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in 2022. The piece shows Edgar Deen, far left, Ernest Allen, center left, W.R. Watt, center right, and Sid W. Richardson, far right, with saddles and garments gifted to them by Amon Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St., lies in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“We closed in March 2020 then opened back up on June 7, 2021 with a very limited capacity,” Guest Services Manager Jaynie Cumming said. “Nobody could come in while you were here, even if you were in a group of 15. We are not doing that now.”

The museum could only be visited by reservation for months, but reverted back to walk-ins and also changed their operating hours to stay open an hour later, until 5 p.m.

Richardson’s permanent collection consisted of works by Western artists Remington and Russell. While the museum is not an “acquiring” museum, it does display loaned pieces for a year or less sometimes — most notably more impressionist Remington pieces from his time in Upstate New York.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.