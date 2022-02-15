The exhibit features works from saddle maker and silversmith Edward Bohlin, who worked in Hollywood. Pieces from Sid W. Richardson’s art collection — including pieces by Charles M. Russell and painter Frederic Remington — are on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We closed in March 2020 then opened back up on June 7, 2021 with a very limited capacity,” Guest Services Manager Jaynie Cumming said. “Nobody could come in while you were here, even if you were in a group of 15. We are not doing that now.”
The museum could only be visited by reservation for months, but reverted back to walk-ins and also changed their operating hours to stay open an hour later, until 5 p.m.
Richardson’s permanent collection consisted of works by Western artists Remington and Russell. While the museum is not an “acquiring” museum, it does display loaned pieces for a year or less sometimes — most notably more impressionist Remington pieces from his time in Upstate New York.
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
