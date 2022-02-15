This survey will help The Texas Tribune learn more about you and what you need from us.

I’ve been at The Texas Tribune for nearly four months, and I can tell you that this is a very special news organization driven by a powerful sense of mission and purpose. It’s also a very caring organization, one guided by a strong sense of service to our community of Texas readers. That’s why it is so important that we hear from readers like you now.

Like the state it serves, The Texas Tribune is positioned to grow substantially in the years ahead. We will never lose our core focus to provide you with the news you need on Texas politics, policy and government. But in order to serve you best, we need to better understand how the Tribune can best inform and help you.

For a short while, we’re asking Tribune readers like you to participate in a reader survey. This anonymous survey is the best tool we have to learn more about you and what you need from us. The insights you share with us will help our newsroom determine what projects to prioritize, what staff positions we should create and where we go from here.

Please lend us a few minutes of your time. We’ll put it to good use.

