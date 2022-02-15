COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (Texas Real Estate Research Center) – W. Douglas Jennings with William C. Jennings Co. of Fort Worth and Doug Foster of Polunsky Beitel Green Attorneys at Law in San Antonio are the new advisory committee chairman and vice chairman, respectively, for the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.

TRERC is the nation’s largest publicly funded entity dedicated to solving real estate problems through applied research. The Center turned 50 years old in 2021.

A ten-member advisory committee approves the Center’s budget, approves dissemination of research results, and provides industry insight into real estate issues facing Texans. Nine members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms, and an ex-officio member represents the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Jennings specializes in office, industrial, and retail real estate. He represents commercial properties on the committee. His term ends in 2027.

Foster is director of regulatory affairs at the law firm. He represents real estate finance on the committee. His term also expires in 2027.

Funded by Texas real estate licensee fees, TRERC was created by the state legislature to meet the needs of many audiences, including the real estate industry, instructors, researchers, and the public. The Center is part of Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.

