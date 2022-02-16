Burleson resident John Dornay endured the Interstate 35 traffic to grab an early fishing spot at the trout restocking event Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road.

“I was five years old whenever I started,” Dornay said. “I (was) just hooked on it.”

Fishing pole holders are placed in the ground on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fishing supplies sit on the ground on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Burleson resident John Dornay prepares his fishing poles on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. Fishermen are only allowed to use two fishing poles — Dornay has two back-up poles. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

John Dornay, a recreational fisherman, prepares his line on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A plastic bait hangs on a hook on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fishermen wait for Texas Parks & Wildlife workers to arrive and restock the river on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Burleson resident John Dornay drinks coffee early in the morning at the trout restocking event on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A truck with three storage spaces brings trout to the Trinity River on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trout are stored in a truck on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trout flow down a hose and tube into the Trinity River on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trout shoot into the Trinity River on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman holds a recently caught fish on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman takes a fish off a hook on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Dornay has fished with his buddies since trout season began in December. The Tarrant Regional Water District and Texas Parks & Wildlife restock around 3,000 pounds of Texas native fish annually in the Trinity River.

Fishers are limited to five stock, per federal law, and only allowed to fish with two fish poles at a time.

The Tarrant Regional Water District hosts the restocking from December to March each year. The last restocking of the season on March 12 will align with the 77th annual Tarrant Regional Water District Flyfest, a celebration of urban fishing on the Trinity River. About 1,800 pounds of Rainbow Trout will be released on March 12 during the final month of the season.

