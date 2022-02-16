Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and state Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, are suing the Biden administration to end mask mandates on planes.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, argues that the mandate imposes a “restriction on travelers’ liberty interests.”

Van Duyne’s district includes the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The federal mask mandate, issued in January 2021, requires that people wear masks while using public transportation services or facilities, including airports and subway stations. Those who violate the mask mandate could face criminal penalties, though the CDC said in June 2021 it would not enforce the mandate in outdoor settings.

The suit is the latest in a slew of state efforts to challenge COVID-19 safety measures in court. The state is locked in several legal battles with cities, counties and school districts over masks in public schools. Texas has also sued the Biden administration over federal vaccine mandates for health care workers, federal contractors and large businesses.

“Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby,” Paxton said in a statement about the lawsuit. “President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts. Now is the time to strike down his administration’s air-travel mask mandate.”

