This popular series of lectures and presentations by artists, architects, historians, and critics is free and open to the public. Lectures begin at 6 pm in the Modern’s auditorium. Seating is at 5:30 pm. Due to Covid-19 procedures, seating is limited to a reduced number of in-person guests this season. A livestream broadcast of the lecture will be available.

SCHEDULE

March 1: Artist Jill Magid, in conjunction with FOCUS: Jill Magid, discusses her ongoing cross-disciplinary project Tender, which explores the complex relationships between currency and human value.

March 8: Artist Vincent Valdez presents works and ideas pertaining to his series Made Men, which recently entered the Modern’s permanent collection and hangs in its current installation.

March 29: Artist Jamal Cyrus, in conjunction with FOCUS: Jamal Cyrus, presents the trajectory of his research-driven practice that investigates ignored, forgotten, and fragmented accounts of Black American culture.

April 5: Artists Tamara Johnson and Trey Burns present their individual studio practices and the origins of their Sweet Pass Sculpture Park project in “Working Landscape.

April 19: Author and sociologist Jeff Ferrell, who has made a practice of scrounging for half a century, collecting storied images and objects discarded by others, presents “Last Picture: Trash, Photography, Dislocation” in conjunction with the release of his new book Last Picture, published by Atopia Projects.

A limited number of tickets (limit two per person) will be available for purchase ($5) from 10 am until 3 pm the day of the lecture online. Free admission tickets (limit two per person) are available at the Modern’s information desk beginning at 4 pm on the day of the lecture. 

On Tuesday nights during the lecture series, the galleries are open until 6 pm and Café Modern’s bar is open (no food service available.) Lectures will not be broadcast into the café this season.

Podcasts of these lectures are available at www.themodern.org/podcasts, two weeks after the presentation date.Video recordings of the lectures are available on the Modern’s YouTube channel.

LOCATION: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
3200 Darnell StreetFort Worth, Texas 76107
Telephone 817.738.9215
Toll-Free 1.866.824.5566
www.themodern.org

 

