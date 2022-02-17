From restocking trout into the Trinity River to a Western art museum, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Trout shoot into the Trinity River on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trout are stored in a truck on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Burleson resident John Dornay drinks coffee early in the morning at the trout restocking event on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Burleson resident John Dornay prepares his fishing poles on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. Fishermen are only allowed to use two fishing poles — Dornay has two back-up poles. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A fisherman takes a fish off a hook on Feb. 16 at River Park, 3100 Bryant Irvin Road. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Sid Richardson Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A saddle at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. The saddle was gifted to Sid W. Richardson by Amon Carter. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guard walks through the Sid Richardson Museum. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A piece at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St., shows Native Americans gathered around a fire. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A guest looks at paintings at the Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Edward Morgan, the president and CEO at Revitalize Charging Solutions, stands next to a charging station at Acre Distilling Co., 1309 Calhoun St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A electric vehicle charging station is located outside of Acre Distilling Co., 1309 Calhoun St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artists use volunteer Freddy Frankel as a model. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A painter paints a sketch of Freddy Frankel. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A participant draws a sketch of a subject at Arts Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Drawings from previous figure drawing sessions sit on a table. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Participant Dan Jones places his supplies on the ground before beginning his drawing. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cindy Gerred, seated left, sits on a commemorative bench with her granddaughter Emri Contreras on Feb. 11, 2022. Tiffany Gerred, Cindy’s daughter and Emri’s mother, died in a massive car pileup on Interstate 35 in February 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth city council members show support for first responders and the families of victims of a 135-car pile up on Interstate 35. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Family members of victims of a 135-car pile up attend a first responder commemoration event Feb. 11 at Riverside Park. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker speaks on Feb. 11 at Riverside Park. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

TCC Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, left, chats with TCC board President Teresa Ayala during a Feb. 10, 2022, meeting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.