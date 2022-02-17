Press play to start the audio slideshow. You can maximize the screen and access closed captioning in the video player controls.

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

For the anniversary of the winter storm that staggered Texas, The Texas Tribune called dozens of Texans from around the state. They shared their experiences during the storm and how it continues to impact them. The storm brought days of subfreezing temperatures and widespread power outages, causing billions of dollars in damages and hundreds of deaths.

Many Texans still question the reliability of the power grid and wonder if state authorities have prepared for another storm like the one that left an indelible mark starting on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.