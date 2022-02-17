In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Norman Buckley, director of the Netflix series “Sweet Magnolias,” spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about growing up in Fort Worth and his unexpected path to the director’s chair.



This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen to the audio file attached to this article.

Fornoff: Congratulations on “Sweet Magnolias.” How did it feel to see that it was the No. 1 trending show on Netflix here in the U.S.?

Buckley: It was very exciting. It’s wonderful to see that the show has struck a chord with people, and it seems to resonate on a large, expansive level across demographics. So I’m delighted.

Fornoff: You’ve called it one of the most fulfilling creative projects that you’ve worked on, and you’ve worked on many well-known TV shows, from “The O.C.” to “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Pretty Little Liars,” I’m curious, what about this show makes it different?

Buckley: I think that probably means so much to me because it reminds me of my youth. I grew up in Fort Worth, and even though the show is set in South Carolina, there’s a lot of things that remind me of the experience I had growing up — of the friends I had, the families on my street, the mothers all sitting in the kitchen talking.



I think it just resonates on a very personal level for me, and the fact that I helped build it from the ground up makes it a very special project in my heart.

Fornoff: There are a few different directors in this show. I’ve always been curious when you’re each responsible for different episodes, how you balance putting your own creative fingerprint on those episodes, but still make it cohesive with the other episodes and directors in the series?

Buckley: That’s another reason why the show probably means a lot to me, I’m the producing director on it, so I’ve been very involved in the development of the style of the show.



As producing director, I talk to the various directors who are visiting about the values that are important to us, the way we like to shoot things, the way that we like to cover the material.



I like to think that on “Sweet Magnolias” we have a very cinematic style. We don’t ask directors to do conventional coverage. We ask them to shoot it in the way that they like, within a template that I’ve established as a director.



It’s always a wonderful collaboration, and I enjoy that part of the process, but it is something where everybody has to get on the same page.



When I’m a visiting director on the show, for instance I just did an episode of ‘NCIS Hawai’i,’ I come onto the show and I ask them what’s important to them, how they like to shoot it. What are the episodes that they really feel like captures what they’re looking for in terms of the style of the show?



As a guest director, you want to do something that fits seamlessly within their template. You can sometimes see a show that feels like the director is just trying to do his own thing, and it’ll stick out like a sore thumb.



I enjoy trying to find a way to collaborate and bring other people’s style into our own and also to learn from what they do.

Fornoff: I’m curious if you remember the first TV show or movie that initially really captured your interest in this medium and in directing.

Buckley: Oh yeah, I can speak very clearly to that.



As a child, I was really fascinated by Alfred Hitchcock’s films. “Rear Window” really struck a spark in me at a very early age the first time I saw it.



Hitchcock has probably been my greatest inspiration. Not so much in the sense that I worked on shows that are about suspense, though I have. I just think that I learned a great deal from studying his films and reading the “Hitchcock” Truffaut book.



“Rear Window” is probably this seminal film in my film going experience, and it’s certainly been a touchstone for me.

Fornoff: He’s a very intense director for a young child to be exposed to.

Buckley: Hitchcock had a show, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” which was on television. It was a very ubiquitous presence.



Yeah, it is odd because you look at it, you go, that’s very adult for a 9-year-old or 10-year-old. Yet it really spoke to me. The Truffaut book came out when I was 11, and I took my parents down to the bookstore and told them I really wanted to buy it. I had a paper route, and I had my own money, so they let me buy the book.



It really is one of the things that leads me to a certain kind of mystical experience of life because there’s no explaining that. It just was like the fruit on a tree, growing and dropping off.



It was very clear to me that this was something that was important even before I knew that I wanted to do it as a career. It was important to me in ways that I can’t completely articulate or understand. But it does make me believe that, you know, we’re born to do what we’re born to do.

Fornoff: I want to pause on that for a moment because before going to film school, you were at UT Arlington majoring in history.



Buckley: That’s right. You did your research.

Fornoff: How did you land on that?

Buckley: I think that the history major was because I didn’t know what else I wanted to do, and I was always just interested in history.



I reached the point, just as I was going into my junior year, where I was quite confused about what I wanted my career to be. I remember having lunch with my mother and my mother said, “Well, what would you do if you could do anything you wanted?” I said, “I would work in the movie business.” And she said, well then, go to film school.



It sounds so silly now, but it was an epiphany for me. I was just like, “OK, I can do that.”



I moved out to California and finished my final two years of college at USC, which has a remarkable film school.



It’s one of those things, again, that just kind of happened. I mean, my life has not been planned as much as it just seems to organically reveal itself.

Fornoff: You’re talking about things falling into place. It seemed like writing sparked your initial interest, but you fell into editing.

Buckley: I think that’s right.



I wanted to be a writer, but I didn’t know what I wanted to write about. Editing happened kind of spontaneously when I got out of film school.



My sister was an actress and she was in the film, so she heard that the editor was looking for a local assistant in Fort Worth. She said my brother just got out of film school and he can do it, and I got the job. I was very fortunate.



That film was “Tender Mercies.” I learned a great deal from those men on that first film, and that quickly set up another opportunity.



I was very fortunate early in my career to work with these world-class editors who told me a great deal about the nature of film construction. You know, in some ways, editing is the final rewrite on the film. And I just fell into that and fell into editing.



I had a good career in editing and really didn’t plan to start directing until I started editing in television. I just decided I wanted to give it a try.



Once I started directing in television, it just seemed like a natural progression, and I never looked back. It was never a big plan. It just kind of revealed itself.



Fornoff: You talked about “Sweet Magnolias” being set in the South and elements of your childhood are kind of reflected back in there. I’m curious what other influences your time growing up here in Fort Worth had on what you do today?

Buckley: When I was growing up, we lived on the west side of Fort Worth and we literally were on the edge of town. Two blocks beyond my street was just open pasture land and it was a wonderful time to grow up. I had great friends on my street.



I’m still friends with these people, and I think that what I love about “Magnolias” is that idea of community. You are part of a community and you are lifted up by your neighbors. That was certainly my experience growing up here.



I think I got tired of Fort Worth at a certain point and wanted to go explore other places. I’ve lived all over, and yet I realize that there is always something that draws me back to Fort Worth.



I’m a bit of a nomad right now because we shoot “Magnolias” in Atlanta and some of my other work is in other cities. I recently moved back to Fort Worth just to be here. My mother is 96, and I wanted to be here more when I’m not working just to support her and be with her during this period of time. We lost one of my brothers last year, so it just made me realize that time is limited. Life doesn’t go on forever.

I wanted to be here more to take advantage of spending time with my family. So in some ways, “Sweet Magnolias” made me come to that decision to move back here, when I’m not working, of course.

But you know, it is great to be back here and to really take stock of the place I grew up. It’s a wonderful place to have spent my youth.

Fornoff: Will there be news soon on (“Sweet Magnolias”) season three?

Buckley: I hope so. I mean, the show’s very successful. But until the answer is yes, we don’t know (laughs). We’re just in a holding pattern right now.



Marcheta Fornoff covers the arts for the Fort Worth Report.





