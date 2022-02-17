Fort Worth is getting noticed.

From the Hotel Drover to well-regarded television series like 1883 to genre-spanning musicians, the city is receiving attention, and Visit Fort Worth celebrated the news at its annual meeting Feb. 17.

“When we were together last year, we talked about tourism recovery and we talked about it together. We talked about looking to the future,” said Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth. “Clearly, as you look at that video and you listen to the results you have, you can say nothing more than three words. We did it.”

The city and its tourism team scored big with sporting events and the world premier of the film, “12 Mighty Orphans,” Jameson said. But he particularly singled out hotel and restaurant workers.

“Especially, you all did it, the hotel and restaurant teams, rolling up their sleeves. You didn’t know whether supplies would arrive or who would take the next shift, but nothing keeps this industry down,” he said.

Supporting the creative class is a goal in the city’s economic development plan, Jameson said. Last year was particularly successful in moving toward that goal, he said, pointing to the world premier of “12 Mighty Orphans,” which was filmed in the area, and the filming of the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883” here. Following all that film activity, Movie Maker Magazine named Fort Worth as one of the best places to live and work in the film industry, Jameson said.

The city also has attracted a new high-profile sporting event, he said.

“This July we will welcome more than 1,200 competitors to our downtown for the USA Table Tennis 2022 USA National Championship,” he said.

Visit FortWorth worked with Texas Wesleyan University’s table tennis head coach Jasna Rather to help land the event, he said.

The keynote speaker at the event was famed hotelier Liz Lambert, whose high-end boutique Hotel San Jose helped ignite the South Austin renaissance with its combination of high-quality lodgings and hip designs. She has opened five hotels in Texas and is the sister of Lou Lambert, the Fort Worth chef and restaurateur who recently revitalized Roy Pope Grocery and is currently redeveloping the historic Paris Coffee Shop.

Lambert, who attended TCU, noted her and her family’s deep roots here.

“ My granddad played football for TCU in something like 1915 and 1916,” she said. “My dad played football for TCU in the 50’s, my oldest brother also played football for TCU. We bled some deep, deep purple.”

Lambert spent at the Kimbell Art Museum had an impact on her later designs at the boutique hotels she has developed, she said. “It made a really, really deep impression on me,” she said. “It was here in Fort Worth that I first experienced the real beauty that was possible through a thoughtful design and that was when I found the Kimbell.”

The attention to detail in the museum has since been reflected in the detailed designs in her hotels, she said.

“Did you know that the steel handrails were blasted with ground pecan shells so they would achieve the perfect matte texture? I had never seen anything like it when I was 18 years old, it was peaceful and complete,” she said.

Since those days exploring the Kimbell Art Museum, she has “thought a lot about the integrity and character of buildings and what makes them a truly good place and a live place.”

The end of the program featured a genre-busting musical collaboration between a Cliburn finalist Daniel Hsu, local hip-hop artist Lou CharLe$ and rocker Averi Burk. The musical mash-up began with Hsu playing piano, followed by CharLe$ joining in on vocals, then with Burk adding in her guitar.

“This was kind of a crazy, fun idea that was floated around and, you know, I thought it was super interesting and different,” said Hsu. “We don’t hear a lot of this particular combination of genres.”

Hsu said the three worked together to develop the music to end the program. “I played through a bunch of different kinds of piano solos that we could start with,” he said. “Once we got to what we settled on, which was a beautiful Schubert song, we kind of all just looked around and nodded. We were like this is it. This is what we can build this thing on.”



Burk appreciated the support from the city and Visit Fort Worth, she said.



“Everybody has been so nice and so supportive and it makes a difference,” she said. “Honestly, pursuing being an artist is tough and you can get in your head a lot. To have a city and a group of people in a city back you up, it just…it makes a world of difference and it’s been such a blessing.”

The Hospitality Award at the event was given to Stockyards Heritage for their efforts to revive the Fort Worth Stockyards. Visitors to the Stockyards have more than doubled to 5 million in 2021 and new spaces, such as the Hotel Drover, have garnered the area new publicity. The Hotel Drover was named one of the most exciting hotel openings around the world by Forbes magazine in 2021 and received the Stella Award as the Best Boutique Property.

Claude Humphrey, field operations supervisor for the City of Fort Worth Public Events department, received the Beyond Award, which is given in recognition for excellence in hospitality service.



Marcheta Fornoff contributed to this report.

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.



