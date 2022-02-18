(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Friday returned an indictment in the May 21, 2021, death of Mark Jewell, 61.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was indicted on charges of murder and arson.

Both charges are first degree felonies, punishable by five to 99 years – or life – in prison.
Thornburg separately was indicted last year on capital murder charges in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their dismembered bodies were found in a burning Fort Worth dumpster on Sept.22, 2021.

For a copy of any of the indictments, contact the Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office at
817-884-1574.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

Leave a comment

Welcome to the discussion.

• Transparency. Your full name is required.

• Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

• PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

• Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

• Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

• Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

• Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article -- and receive photos, videos of what you see.

• Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll.

• Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.