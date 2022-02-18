(Fort Worth, TX) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury on Friday returned an indictment in the May 21, 2021, death of Mark Jewell, 61.

Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, was indicted on charges of murder and arson.

Both charges are first degree felonies, punishable by five to 99 years – or life – in prison.

Thornburg separately was indicted last year on capital murder charges in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their dismembered bodies were found in a burning Fort Worth dumpster on Sept.22, 2021.

For a copy of any of the indictments, contact the Tarrant County District Clerk’s Office at

817-884-1574.