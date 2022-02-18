The Tarrant County College board of trustees put Chancellor Eugene Giovannini on administrative leave late Feb. 17 as an investigation examines accusations against the leader.

The seven-member board unanimously approved Giovannini’s leave of absence at the end of a six-hour long meeting. Trustees tapped Elva LeBlanc, executive vice chancellor and provost, as the interim chancellor.

“The board has an obligation to treat the chancellor as we would treat any employee under these circumstances,” board President Teresa Ayala said.

The investigation was launched after Kristen Bennett, the college’s former executive vice president of advancement, filed a lawsuit alleging Giovannini retaliated against her for disciplining an employee with whom he was having an affair, according to court documents. She filed the lawsuit on Feb. 7.

She alleges the district ignored her right to due process, First Amendment rights and violated the Texas Equal Rights Amendment, Title VII and Title IX. Bennett wants to be reinstated into her position. She also is seeking monetary damages for her $207,000 salary, mental anguish, deprivation of procedural due process and her attorney’s fees.

Bennett led the TCC Foundation, the nonprofit that has a tense relationship with the district.

Ayala stressed TCC’s operations must come first, and putting Giovannini on leave is the best way to accomplish that.

“It is in the best interest of all parties to complete the investigation and reach the right conclusion without further distraction,” the board president said. “Policy dictates that a respondent is not presumed responsible for the alleged conduct until a determination is made at the conclusion of the process.”

Giovannini has led TCC since 2016. He succeeded Erma Johnson Hadley, who was the first woman and African American to lead TCC; she was chancellor for five years until her death in October 2015.

Elva LeBlanc is now the interim chancellor of TCC. (Courtesy of TCC)

Trustee Ken Barr praised LeBlanc for her work with TCC. LeBlanc has worked for the college since 2006, and once was a TCC student. She has previously worked for Austin Community College and Galveston College. At TCC, LeBlanc was the president of the college’s Northwest Campus for a decade before being named executive vice chancellor in 2017.

“She’s been here a long time,” Barr, a former Fort Worth mayor, said. I know from my personal experience she’s well respected in the community, and she has a lot of credibility from the members of this board.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

