My connection to my property, which has also served as my home for the past 36 years, spans the entire 62 years of my life.



Raised in Hurst, my folks purchased five acres on the north side of a beautiful section of John T. White Road between Cooks Lane and what is now Medical Drive in east Fort Worth.

John T. White was then a narrow two-lane blacktop, surrounded by rural property covered in mesquite and beautiful post oak trees, many exceeding 150 years in age. I spent my youth hunting doves, quail and rabbits and fishing on three farm ponds that larger neighboring property owners gave me permission to enjoy. It was heaven for the young boy I was, and still provides the man I am with treasured memories of what was.

One of the trees that Dave Fulson planted in the John T. White neighborhood. (Courtesy of Dave Fulson)

If you drive on John T. White Road from Cooks Lane heading west, you will notice towering yellow pines along the various properties along the north side of the road. I planted every one you see today for a merit badge as a Cub Scout, not knowing that 50 years later many of these ancient pines would still grace our property and our street. I asked my wife, Heather, to marry me standing under a cluster of these cherished, long-standing friends.

I am a proud member and director of the hard-working John T. White Neighborhood Association, a dedicated group of neighbors and volunteers who work long and hard to maintain some of our rural roots, even as development – some good, some bad – continues to benefit or threaten our area.

I am proud that our area of east Fort Worth still features A-43 zoning with a minimum property size of one acre, which is sadly vanishing in Fort Worth today. A drive through our neighborhoods will still reveal a smattering of larger, one acre-plus, single-family rural residential properties, a point of pride for our area that still gives portions of our neighborhoods a tangible piece of our historic, rural feel. We even have small working cattle operations and equine facilities within our association boundaries.

I am very proud that so many residents and neighbors in our area have become politically active, and are taking ownership of area issues by working with city leadership, including our Zoning Commission and City Council. Our John T. White Neighborhood Association is known and respected at City Hall, and we work hard to establish and maintain the excellent relationships we enjoy with Mayor Mattie Parker, City Manager David Cooke, the city’s legal department and the folks at Community Engagement.

A special blessing for our area, and District 5 as a whole, is our city councilwoman and mayor pro-tem, Gyna Bivens. Councilwoman Bivens, as well as our District Director Sandi Breaux, are credits to our great city. Their thoughtful counsel during meetings with residents, neighborhood associations and homeowners associations on our east side is the very definition of effective community relations in action. Both are accessible, honest and direct. They have, time and again, helped our association engage and defeat harmful development that is not consistent with the needs or desires of our area’s residents or the city’s comprehensive zoning plan.

Our east side is diverse in many ways, but most folks living here are drawn to and enjoy the remaining country feel we are fighting to preserve. We protect our trees on the east side, and I am proud to serve as the District 5 appointee for Fort Worth’s Open Space Conservation program. Working with the city, we preserved a tree-covered, 24-acre green space on the northwest corner of Cooks Lane from a developer’s bulldozers. We call that progress.

We also support our police and first responders in our neighborhoods, and we work with them to help create safer places for our citizens and for our children to grow up in.

My wife and I are proud to be called east-siders, but we know challenges are coming our way. Crime, trash, and harmful development seem to be gaining momentum as our population grows, much of it from the influx of folks escaping the crime and politics of the West Coast.

We welcome new neighbors, but we hope they will adopt the same sense of community ownership of our area because it is truly a trademark of the “East Side Texas Pride” we hang our hats on!

John T. White Total population: 9,178

Female: 50% | Male: 50% Age

0-9: 16%

10-19: 15%

20-29: 15%

30-39: 15%

40-49: 12%

50-59: 11%

60-69: 11%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 2% Education

No degree: 15%

High school: 27%

Some college: 30%

Bachelor’s degree: 21%

Post-graduate: 7% Race

White: 26% | Asian: 11% | Hispanic: 25% | Black: 36% | Two or more: 3% Click on the link to view information about the neighborhood’s schools: Lowery Road Elementary The Toddlers Den Learning Center

Dave Fulson is a television host, producer, author and recognized personality in the hunting-shooting- and outdoor adventure industry. He is the co-owner of Safari Classics Productions based in Dallas. Heather Fulson is a critical care nurse putting her master’s degree to work at Medical City Arlington. Their kids consist of their dogs and one horse.

To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

