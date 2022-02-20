The newest branch of the Fort Worth Public Library will host its grand opening Feb. 26 at La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway, near El Mercado, in Suite 1338.

Workers began transferring books, furniture and other materials from the former library building, 501 East Bolt St., on Feb. 14, and will hang a temporary banner while their official sign is shipped, La Gran Biblioteca Branch Manager Ariel Corral said.

“We totally underestimated how quick they were going to be,” Theresa Davis, the Fort Worth Public Library’s communications manager, said.

La Gran Biblioteca relocated from East Bolt Street to reach a broader audience and bridge the gap between libraries and communities in south Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca worker Corey Dhanji reshuffles books on Feb. 16. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Carts are used to move books into the new library location. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Computers will be accessible to La Gran Biblioteca guests. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers make goodie bags for neighboring businesses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A banner lies on the floor. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Boxes and empty carts are placed in a corner. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Grand opening flyers are placed in goodie bags for neighboring businesses. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Furniture waits to be set at La Gran Biblioteca. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca workers move materials around in preparation for their grand opening on Feb. 26. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca Branch Manager Ariel Corral will oversee operations and day-to-day work at the new location. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca will offer video games, movies and books to library card holders. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

La Gran Biblioteca Branch Manager Ariel Corral hands a goodie bag to Rosita Silva, a J.P. Signs & Banners worker. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The new location will increase the library’s foot traffic; increase the number of kids with library cards; offer a bigger space within the mall where families can gather and library management expects foot traffic to double to 160,000, the Report previously reported.

The former location on East Bolt Street is being renovated to become the Genealogy, History & Archives Unit of the Fort Worth Public Library’s new headquarters — the department is moving from the library’s location downtown.

“Fort Worth firm JLL is contracted by the City to manage the sale and development of the land as well as the relocation of the Central Library. Terms of the sale require the buyer to help develop a new, modern Central Library in downtown to better meet the needs of residents,” according to a press release from the library.

As for La Gran Biblioteca, the location will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

“You finally get to see the space come to life,” Corral said.

Grand opening festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.

