As a resident of the Lone Star State and a fan of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 shocker “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” it is with great sorrow that I have to report that the new “sequel” directed by Austin filmmaker David Blue Garcia is a hit-and-miss that performs a disservice by tapping into the original 70s horror classic. The connection is there but at best it’s a meager attempt to bring back the franchise in typical reboot fashion. The annoying Gen-Z characters will have you rooting for an imitation Leatherface (whom I have dubbed Pleatherface) and that’s only part of the film’s problem.

First, I have tremendous respect for David Blue Garcia, a talented Texas filmmaker whose 2019 debut feature “Tejano” was nominated for a TIFA award by the Houston Film Critics Society which recognizes outstanding films shot in the state. The Mexican cartel thriller with pacing reminiscent of William Friedkin’s “To Live and Die in L.A.” deserved a bigger audience and a wide theatrical release. Only a lucky few caught the indie film as it made the rounds of the festival circuit.

This new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” was cowritten by Kim Henkel, who helped co-write the Hooper original, although he’s tried several times to reboot the franchise with 1995’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation” which stars Texans Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey, and the early 2000 reboots “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and its prequel “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.” Other writers include Ian Henkel, Pat Cassidy, and Fede Álvarez, the filmmaker behind the 2013 “Evil Dead” reboot and “Don’t Breathe.”

Who could forget the hair-raising ending of the 1974 original that found hysterical Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) in the bed of a pickup fleeing from chainsaw-wielding Leatherface (Gunner Hansen)? As the only survivor of the classic film, Sally returns 48 years later, played by Olen Fouréré (Burns passed away eight years ago), seeking revenge while trying to save a group of young Austin entrepreneurs who have descended on the ghost town of Harlow, Texas with dreams of turning it into a desert oasis, something between Vegas and Fredericksburg.

Melody (Sarah Yarkin of “Happy Death Day 2U”) and her business partner celebrity chef Dante (Jacob Latimore), purchase the bank foreclosed property located just outside of Austin. Looking like the set of an old Western, the two hope to turn it into a weekend getaway with specialty shops. They’ve invited a busload of social media influencers to tour the rustic village to generate buzz for their new project. The only thing they didn’t count on was one of the buildings (a former orphanage) being occupied by an elderly lady (veteran Alice Krige best known for playing The Borg Queen in “Star Trek: First Contact” but I loved her in “Ghost Story”) and her grown son (Mark Burnham).

The storyline involves a couple of awkward elements non-essential to the plot including a confederate flag (because it’s Texas, of course) and a teenage school shooting survivor (Elsie Fisher of “Eighth Grade” all grown up and ready for college) who seems to be in the film only to forcibly fire a gun.

It’s interesting to bring back TCM survivor Sally Hardesty after almost 50 years to face her worst nightmare but the formula doesn’t work as well as David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” sequels mainly because Sally’s appearance is whittled down to a cameo saved for the film’s big finale. She’s also at least 70 and nowhere near a formidable opponent to Pleatherface which presents the film’s biggest problem. Why isn’t the iconic villain the same age if not older than Sally? Here he has the agility of a 30-year-old wielding a chainsaw, taking a beating, and surviving blow after blow. I didn’t see a dilapidated Planet Fitness in the ghost town nor a run-down Walgreens which may have carried Just For Men hair color to explain the absence of any gray in Pleatherface’s long flowing locks.

Despite all the reasons why this film shouldn’t exist, those looking for cheap horror thrills may enjoy the gruesome carnage, young cast of good-looking actors, and frail attempt at being woke. However, the Gen-Z characters are so annoying and self-centered that there is no one to root for including what should be the film’s heroine Sally.

Maybe producers wanted to replicate the success of the recent “Halloween” and “Scream” sequels, but this new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is best suited to moviegoers who don’t care about the 1974 film or better yet, haven’t seen it. There are a few frights, and the film has its fun moments but at the cost of dragging a horror classic through the mud.

(2 stars)

Now streaming on Netflix

