English filmmaker Sean Ellis who gave us the Nazi thriller “Anthropoid” four years ago, returns with a horror film that has its roots in the 1941 Universal classic “The Wolf Man” written by Curt Siodmak. When “The Cursed” premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival it was known as “Eight for Silver” and has since undergone a few edits and a revamped score, along with the title change. Horror fans who venture out to the theater won’t be disappointed. If you like tension, gore, and special effects that recall John Carpenter’s “The Thing” you should enjoy this fresh spin on the werewolf mythology.

Before taking a deep dive into beasts that roam the land, Ellis returns to the battlefield with a prologue that drops viewers into the trenches of World War I. We see a wounded soldier in triage. The graphic scene concludes with a silver bullet removed from his torso, an omen of what’s to come. The timeline then jumps back 35 years taking us away from the bloody war to the peaceful and scenic countryside of 19th century France.

The gothic horror film introduces us to the wealthy Laurent family led by greedy land baron Seamus (Alistair Petrie) who along with the other British landowners, decides to have a group of Romani gypsies exterminated after they lay claim to land that is legally theirs. They hire a group of mercenaries who ride in on horseback to murder the clan and torch their campsite. Before being buried alive a gypsy woman (Pascale Becouze) curses the men warning of “the dark one” who will come seeking revenge.

Ellis takes a fresh approach when dealing with werewolf folklore by relating the shapeshifting creatures to the bible. The gypsies melt down cursed silver from the time that Jesus walked the earth to forge a pair of sharp dentures used to transform anyone who is bitten into one of the man-wolves. We also don’t see anyone growing fur during the metamorphosis, instead, there are glimpses of root-like limbs that envelope the person suggesting that the victim doesn’t necessarily transform into the beast, rather he becomes possessed and absorbed by the creature. The CGI effects are touch and go. Some look better than others. The practical effects, however, are first-rate, a tribute to Rob Bottin’s fantastic work in John Carpenter’s “The Thing.”

Boyd Holbrook plays French pathologist John McBride, a cross between Professor Abraham Van Helsing and Quincy, M.E. Holbrook’s boyish good looks are downplayed for the role as we get to see the actor in a different light, a mature performance as the story’s protector.

McBride is called to the British settlement after the mangled body of a boy is found while another young boy has vanished. He’s seen this all before as the story alludes to McBride’s family perishing under the Beast of Gévaudan. Ellis incorporates the historical account of the man-eating animal that terrorized the former French province of Gévaudan in 1764 into McBride’s backstory. According to various accounts, the beast or beasts killed from 60 – to 100 adults and children by ripping out their throats. It’s a fascinating story that could have been incorporated more into the film.

There are shots of the full moon and McBride has the local blacksmith forge silver bullets to stop the beast, elements familiar to fans of the werewolf genre. But overall “The Cursed” doesn’t play by the rules, instead, Ellis, who also wrote the screenplay, looks at the folklore from a fresh angle. Even the myth surrounding the silver bullet is altered, hinted at during the film’s opening scene.

Apart from a couple of iffy CGI moments and a flub where someone’s hand is almost torn off yet moments later it appears attached, “The Cursed” is a welcomed entry into the genre. It’s scary, gory, and brimming with tension. It also looks fantastic as Ellis once again takes on the role of cinematographer as he did with 2013’s “Metro Manila” and 2016’s “Anthropoid.” The film also features an updated score by Lorne Balfe (“Black Widow”) — Robin Foster provided the original score — who uses a driving rhythm to push the tension forward in the same manner as Jonny Greenwood’s score for “The Power of the Dog.”

(3 stars)

