In 1983, a young Robert Dow purchased five acres of land from his grandfather on land in far west Fort Worth.

That original land is now part of 600 contiguous acres where Dow’s company, Silver Creek Materials, has its recycling, composting, mining and organic materials operations.

“My grandfather had bought the land back in the late ‘30s, early ‘40s, 167 acres,” Dow said on a recent Saturday as he celebrated the company’s most consumer-oriented project, a partnership with the Dallas Zoo to convert animal waste into composting materials. He bought his five acres, then kept on buying.

When Dow graduated from Texas Tech in the ‘70s with a degree in horticulture, he began building greenhouses on the property. At some point, as they were clearing land they struck – not Texas oil – but sand.

“The bulldozer driver says, ‘Man, if you had a million yards of this, you’d have a bird’s nest on the ground,’” Dow said.

They did have millions yards of the sand, so Dow began working with other companies to sell some of the sand as a building material. But eventually Dow decided to have his company do the mining.

“We got a bulldozer to start with,” he said. “That’s how we started mining. But then we got into the recycling side.”

Silver Creek Materials is a large-scale composting facility and quarry with a focus on reducing materials going to landfills. Inbound products are then used to manufacture 100 percent enriched organic compost, mulches and soil mixes. Silver Creek’s compost has been awarded the Seal of Testing Assurance from the U.S. Composting Council and is approved by the Texas Department of Transportation. The company recycles tons of aluminum

and plastic every year. Silver Creek employs about 130 workers.

With his degree in horticulture, Dow knew about composting, so he applied that knowledge to the company’s product line.

“I just saw the need in Fort Worth to be composting so much stuff that was going instead to the landfill,” he said. “And so I thought, ‘You know what? I know how to compost. We might as well see if there’s tree trimmers or whatever.’ So all of the tree trimmers for the electric company, everyone started bringing their chips and everything in here. I didn’t even have to have a grinder. They ground it and dumped it.”

Much of that brush and recycled material then returns to Fort Worth in the form of mulch and other materials used in landscaping and construction.



“All of our compost, it’s mostly used within a 30-mile radius of here,” he said.

Those materials have continued to be a major part of the business. But they also get some more familiar materials that can be used in composting: out-of-date liquor.

“That can be a great feedstock,” he said.

The recycling, composting, mining, and organic materials operation is still a family business, overseen by Dow as board chairman, and his son, Marshall, as chief executive officer. But while Robert Dow has maintained a profile in the landscaping community via some radio spots, the company was largely out of the public eye.

That changed when the company announced its partnership with the Dallas Zoo in early February. The partnership calls for converting tons of herbivore manure annually into a rich organic compost called Zoo Poo.



The product is available at the Dallas Zoo gift shop, local specialty stores and Silver Creek Materials in west Fort Worth. Silver Creek is making Zoo Poo from the manure of the Dallas Zoo’s elephants, giraffes, hippos, and other herbivores. The manure, with its mixture of hay and bedding material, creates an impeccable composted blend for potted plants, growing gardens, and landscape.

A portion of Zoo Poo sales will benefit international wildlife conservation organizations supported by the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo has a goal of diverting 90 percent of its waste from landfills by 2030 as part of its commitment to sustainability.

“The perfect thing about the Dallas Zoo is it comes around to me,” Dow said. “I compost it, I turn around and sell it back to them at a wholesale price, and then they sell it retail. And so it completes really the perfect recycling.”

Both father and son hope that the area and the country will begin a push for more recycling to keep materials out of landfills.

“It was fashionable 10 or so years ago,” said Marshall Dow. “I think we need to get that spirit back. I think this deal with the Dallas Zoo might help that.”

Bob Francis is business editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at bob.francis@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.