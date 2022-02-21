Jessica Rangel recently was promoted to executive vice president of health systems at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth after serving for five years as the university’s senior vice president of clinical innovation.

“Jessica has been a tremendous asset to HSC, and I look forward to seeing her expand the university’s clinical enterprise,” said Dr. Michael R. Williams, HSC president and chancellor of the UNT System. “I am confident that Jessica will take us to the next level as we build a stronger patient-centric model for health care and as we develop the future of medicine.”

Rangel came to HSC in 2017 as senior vice president of clinical innovation and was responsible for the operational and fiscal outcomes of the HSC health clinics, SaferCare Texas, correctional medicine, simulation, interprofessional education and practice. She also has responsibilities with the student medical clinics at UNT Dallas and the Tarrant County College District.

Stepping into her new role as HSC’s executive vice president of health systems allows Rangel to work toward redesigning the way the university focuses on health care, a focus where the patients are in charge of their own care, she said. She will be the chief executive responsible for HSC’s clinical enterprise, practice plan, community engagement and other areas related to operations. She will report directly to Williams, the HSC President.

“The health care climate is long overdue for redesign in such a way where the whole person is the driver of their own care,” Rangel said. “The role is integral to strategically weaving all elements together as we work alongside our community partners to bring sustainable, quality and safe care to all communities. This is our opportunity to walk the health care and wellness journey with people.”

In addition to focusing on a patient-centric approach to health care, Rangel will work to ensure the clinical practice program is positioned as a clear example of HSC’s vision and that it supports the university’s four pillars – whole health, community, research and innovation and people. Additionally, she will work to enhance the performance-based compensation plan for faculty and providers, and improve the capabilities of the clinics to take on new and innovative adventures at all levels across the organization.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to serve our university and our community in this new capacity,” Rangel said. “Together, we can truly make a difference.”

Rangel, who has more than 35 years of health care experience, earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Armstrong Atlantic University and a master of science in strategic leadership from Mountain State University. Prior to joining HSC, she was an outcomes quality and safety consultant for USMD Hospital Systems and the system patient safety officer for Texas Health Resources in Arlington.

She is a Distinguished Fellow of the National Academics Practice and has earned numerous awards throughout her career at HSC, including the university’s 2019 Leadership and Valubility of the Year awards and the 2020 Group Valubility of the Year Award.