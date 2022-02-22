As the band-aid has been ripped off the reality of child care availability and affordability for families, Child Care Associates (CCA) has named Karin Scott as its chief performance officer. Scott will work to build strong partnerships to design, develop and implement continuous improvement efforts that accelerate results for children and families. She has a fierce belief that the disciplined use of data can improve systems and lives long-term.

“Over the past two and half years at CCA, we’ve been working to build a culture of results. To do that it takes strong and dynamic leaders who feel comfortable using data to inform their decision making and leadership,” said CCA’s new Chief Performance Officer Karin Scott. “I’m proud of the systems we created for CCA’s Head Start program and am excited to continue to build on our efforts across the organization.”

Passionate about improving people’s lives through education, Scott entered the nonprofit world after earning her master’s in public administration (MPA) from the University of Memphis. She worked for the Delta Health Alliance (DHA) as associate vice president, Strategic Data for seven years where she focused on analyzing and synthesizing data to spark meaningful conversations and action plans aimed at improving the well-being of children in the Mississippi Delta. At DHA, Scott served as the data and improvement lead for two federal Promise Neighborhoods – place-based collective impact initiatives focused on reducing poverty through a cradle to career approach. Already active in Tarrant County initiatives, Scott is participating in a Leadership Fort Worth cohort this year.

“Karin’s enthusiasm and expertise is so well-timed for us. At a critical juncture in child care, utilizing data to make long-term life-changing programming decisions for families is at the forefront of our focus,” said CCA CEO Kara Waddell. “Our team, more than ever, is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in North Texas and being the torch-bearer for new and innovative ways to offer child care. Karin is a critical part of our team accomplishing those goals.”

About Child Care Associates

Child Care Associates is one of the largest child development nonprofits in North Texas and has served more than half a million young children in the past 54 years. Through Head Start and Early Head Start and Child Care Management Services, Child Care Associates delivers quality early education programs to children and families of disadvantaged means, offsets the high cost of child care for lower-income working families and increases the quality of child care delivered across Tarrant County.

CCA offers an array of services to meet families’ individual needs including services for Pregnant Moms, Home Based, Early Head Start and Head Start. Visit us at Head Start/Early Head Start – Child Care Associates for eligibility and enrollment information. For more information, visit CCA’s website: Home-Main Homepage – Child Care Associates.