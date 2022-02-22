FORT WORTH, TEXAS (February 17, 2022) – Goodwill North Central Texas announced today that Kimberly Casarez-Haro has been promoted to chief financial officer. In addition, Kate Dawson has been named director of employee engagement.

As CFO, Casarez will be accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the company, to include the development of a financial and operational strategy, metrics tied to that strategy, and the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems designed to preserve company assets and report accurate financial results.

“We’re so pleased to name Kimberly Casarez-Haro as our new CFO,” said David Cox, President & CEO of Goodwill North Central Texas. “She’s been a longtime member of Goodwill family and her business acumen coupled with her organizational knowledge make her the perfect fit for this role.”

Casarez has served Goodwill North Central Texas for more than nine years, most recently as vice president of finance. Casarez began her professional career with Goodwill North Central Texas, first serving as a retail assistant manager and then as Accounting Specialist and Senior Accountant between 2011 and 2017. Prior to rejoining the Goodwill family as director of finance and accounting in 2019, she served as Financial Controller for Tarrant County Housing Channel. Casarez earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Accounting from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2014, where she was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, representing the top 20% of her Master’s Graduating Class, a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society, and a National Society of Leadership and Success Presidential Member, representing the top 15% of her class. Active in the community, she has served as a member of the Fort Worth American Payroll Association and has volunteered for the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County tutoring homeless children.

Dawson

As director of employee engagement, Dawson will oversee employee outreach by providing services and referrals for employees and their families for counseling, professional development, alcohol and substance abuse, domestic violence and mental health services, financial counseling and more. She will manage company-wide health and wellness initiatives and oversee Goodwill’s employee support and service recognition programs, FMLA and medical-related leaves of absences, and benefit administration.

“This promotion is a natural progression in Kate’s career,” said Liz Butler, Vice President of Human Resources for Goodwill North Central Texas. “She connects exceptionally well with our staff and will now have an even bigger impact in empowering employees to reach their personal and professional goals.”

Dawson has been with Goodwill North Central Texas since 2009 and served as corporate trainer for the nonprofit prior to launching and overseeing the GoodLife program, an internal program meant to bring balance to employee’s lives by assisting them with challenges at home, helping them achieve mental and physical health, and motivating employees toward development and fostering a sense of belonging in the workplace. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Corporate Communication from the University of Texas at Austin in 2008 and is certified as PHR (Professional in Human Resources). Active in the community, Dawson has served on the board of directors for the Downtown Fort Worth YMCA since June 2019 and is a graduate of the 2019 Leadership Fort Worth, Leading Edge Program.

About Goodwill North Central Texas

Goodwill is more than a thrift store. The largest employer of people with disabilities in the world, Goodwill believes that work has the power to transform lives by building self-confidence, independence, creativity, trust and friendships. Everyone deserves this chance.

Goodwill North Central Texas is based in Fort Worth and serves 18 counties in the region. The nonprofit’s 27 area retail locations provide revenue through the sale of donated goods to support Goodwill’s mission to CREATE lives of independence and BUILD a stronger local community. Job training and career services programs for people with disabilities, such as physical or mental disabilities and other barriers to employment including lack of education or work experience and homelessness are guided by the organization’s vision of a North Central Texas where everyone person has the opportunity for maximum independence and abundant living. For more information, please visit www.GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org.

