BENBROOK — Piles of dirt and a pool of water sit on an 11-acre tract near a curve on Jerry Dunn Parkway.

Off in the distance are newly built homes. Some are still under construction, with wood frames and walls just being placed. This area, though, will not stay as barren as it is now. Soon, hundreds of homes will be filled with families and their children.

And that empty land will be home to Fort Worth ISD’s latest campus, just a mile away from the brimming Westpark Elementary School.

What’s next? Over the next few months, Fort Worth ISD plans to hold several key meetings as it decides what to do with its next elementary school in Benbrook. Here’s a schedule of what to expect: March 1: Fort Worth ISD will hold a community meeting to share feedback it received on the campus. March 22: The school board will likely consider two items. First, they will look at establishing new attendance zones for the new elementary school. Then, trustees will pick a contractor for the project. June: The district plans to name the principal of the new elementary school and establish a committee to decide the name of the campus and other related issues.

The new elementary school is expected to cost nearly $59.4 million. The narrowly approved $1.2 billion bond from November will fund the campus. Despite Benbrook’s boom, voters here were staunchly opposed to the bond even though their community needs the new campus.

Auva Ball is the president of the Westpark PTA. She has lived in Benbrook since 2006 and seen how her small town just a short drive to the nation’s 12th largest city has transformed.

Ball, whose three children attend Fort Worth ISD schools in Benbrook, supported the bond. Still, she recognized some Benbrook residents likely tried to send a message to Fort Worth ISD with their no votes despite their community being in need of a new elementary school.

“We desperately need more classrooms,” Ball said. “This elementary school is a start to address the growth out here.”

Proposition A, the largest piece of the four-part $1.5 billion bond package, passed with a 57-vote margin. Fort Worth ISD voters who live in Benbrook, though, were clear at the ballot box: Almost 59% of them were against the bond.

As voters said no, Westpark Elementary was already over capacity. Portable buildings dot the school grounds. Enrollment is at 781 students. Six years ago, when the current Westpark Elementary opened, 619 students attended the school.

Enrollment at Westpark is expected to grow significantly during the next four years. Projections show the number of Westpark students growing to 1,108 students by the 2025-26 school year. That is an almost 42% increase in enrollment.

“The need is there,” Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar said. “If we did not build this campus, we would be looking at close to 1,200 students at Westpark, which they can’t fit, so that’s not an option for us.”

As Benbrook has grown, Fort Worth ISD, as a whole, has shrunk. Over the past five years, the district has seen enrollment decline almost 14%.

The new campus is expected to have a capacity of more than 1,000 students. Administrators expect the school to open at the start of the 2023-24 academic year. The project is the first to begin from the $1.2 billion bond.

New homes are under construction in Benbrook near Jerry Dunn Parkway. (Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report)

A sprawling housing development called Ventana is fueling the pressing need for a new school. Ventana is a 492-acre neighborhood that is expected to have more than 1,800 homes when completed. Already, people are living in 650 homes throughout the subdivision and are sending 110 students to Westpark, according to district figures.

Between 200 and 250 new homes will be added annually until the subdivision is fully built out.

Between Benbrook’s bond opposition and house-building boom, administrators know they will be a constant presence in the community. Through June, Fort Worth ISD plans to hold several meetings to discuss the new campus and to get residents more involved in the process.

One of the more immediate decisions district leaders have to make is how to redraw its attendance boundaries. Currently, Westpark Elementary’s attendance zone covers 25 square miles with several developing neighborhoods.

Mike Naughton, director of facility planning, said the new lines have one mission.

“Our goal is to balance enrollments here,” he said.

Fort Worth ISD has three options.

This is the base option for how Fort Worth ISD could redraw its attendance zones in Benbrook for Westpark Elementary and its new campus. (Courtesy of Fort Worth ISD)

The first is to follow a utility easement to separate Westpark students from students who attend the new school. Under this boundary, Westpark would have 525 students while the new campus would have 447.

This is the second option for how Fort Worth ISD could redraw its attendance zones in Benbrook for Westpark Elementary and its new campus. (Courtesy of Fort Worth ISD)

The next attendance line would follow Benbrook’s city limit. The number of Westpark students would shift to 555. The new campus would have 417.

This is the third option for how Fort Worth ISD could redraw its attendance zones in Benbrook for Westpark Elementary and its new campus. (Courtesy of Fort Worth ISD)

The third boundary would use a utility easement and Rolling Hills Drive. This proposal would have both campuses have a more equal number of students. Westpark would have 495, and the new school would have 477.

Naughton noted several key factors in drawing new attendance lines. He said they must be logical, be mindful of neighborhoods and allow for future growth.

“The growth is coming. It’s not just Ventana. It’s beyond Ventana,” Naughton said. “Growth will come — it is inevitable.”

Ball, the mother of three and PTA president, is hopeful Fort Worth ISD has future plans to continue to address the growing Benbrook community. The district owns three properties that could be future school sites, according to administrators. Ball expects Fort Worth ISD will likely use them in the near future.

“The new elementary school is not a long-term solution because we have one middle-high school, which is overcrowded and at capacity,” she said. “But it’s a start.”

