Due to anticipated inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions, Fort Worth ISD will close all campuses on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The closure includes all district events, athletics and after school programs.

Additionally, any parents who wish to collect their students before dismissal time on Wednesday, Feb. 23, may do so. School staff will accommodate all requests for early student departures.

Inclement weather days are built into the Fort Worth ISD calendar for this purpose. On Friday, May 27, students will attend school, and teachers and campus-based employees who work 188 days or less will be required to report to work to make up for the lost day.

All specialty campuses will also be closed Thursday. Students at Early College High Schools and Intersessional Campuses (Alice Carlson and Jo Kelly) will make up lost days according to the inclement weather days in their respective calendars.

Here is how it will affect District employees:

Most non-exempt (hourly) employees will not report to work, unless otherwise directed by their supervisors. The district will compensate hourly employees for lost time through current board approved resolution.

Fort Worth ISD will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and will communicate any updates to our students, families and employees via the district’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the district’s website, www.fwisd.org, crawls on our EdTV Channel (Charter Cable Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99) and local radio, television and newspapers.

Whenever winter weather threatens the North Texas area, Fort Worth ISD wants you to Know The Plan. Stay up-to-date with valuable information on emergency preparations on our Know The Plan website.