The Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) has hired Stephen L. Tatum, Jr. as its first in-house general counsel, General Manager Dan Buhman announced today. Tatum began serving in his new role this week.


Tatum, who specializes in environmental and regulatory law, will report directly to the general manager and advise executive staff and the board of directors. He will also provide legal assistance to department-level management and staff and coordinate utilization of external legal services.


“Stephen is a great addition to our organization and brings immediate value to the public and the customers we serve,” said Buhman. “His professional background and areas of expertise align well with our mission and goals.”


Tatum has a bachelor of arts degree in history from Wake Forest University, and graduated from the University of Texas School of Law. His previous work experience includes positions at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Cantey Hanger LLP, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Most recently Tatum was partner and co-founder of a boutique environmental law firm.

