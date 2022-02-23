On Feb. 22, community leaders and elected officials gathered at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South to break ground on a new 116,000 square foot, $75 million patient tower.

“This is an exciting day for Texas Health Huguley and our amazing care team. We are thrilled to begin construction on this new tower that will allow us to provide whole-person care to even more people in our community, an area that will only continue to grow,” said Penny Johnson, president and CEO of Texas Health Huguley Hospital and the Southwest Region of AdventHealth.

The new five-story facility will be located on the northwest side of and connect to the current 327-bed hospital, which expanded in 2016. This new tower will feature additional emergency room beds, doubling the size of the current emergency room. The tower will house new imaging and oncology treatment areas, a new medical intensive care unit and a new, open-concept dining area. The expansion will also include two shelled floors for future expansion.

“While we have been working toward this groundbreaking for quite a while, the last two years of increased hospital utilization due to COVID-19 has brought to the forefront the need for additional care for our community. This new patient tower will ensure we have the capacity to respond to health care needs in any situation.”

Texas Health Huguley is honored to have earned the prestigious 5-star hospital rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2021. It is the only emergency room in Dallas-Fort Worth voted an Emergency Center of Excellence four times in a row. Additionally, the hospital has a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Level IV Trauma Center and has earned four Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® Accreditations.

The new tower is expected to be completed in late 2023. The Beck Group is the architect for the project. To learn more about the new patient care tower, visit TexasHealthHuguley.org/letsgrow.