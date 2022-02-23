Beer garden, dog park and live music venue The Yard, at 3017 Morton St., offered discounted margaritas on Feb. 22 to celebrate National Margarita Day.

A cup is prepared with salt and chili powder on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bar worker Trevor Gossett pours alcohol in a cup on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Trevor Gossett, a bar worker, grabs a lime on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Customers order discounted margaritas at The Yard on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Acapulco Taqueria provides tacos on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Yard, 3017 Morton St., hosts a National Margarita Day event on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Yard, 3017 Morton St., has an upstairs seating area. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Customers order food at Acapulco Taqueria on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

National Margarita Day is celebrated on Feb. 22 yearly. The Yard, 3017 Morton St., hosts the fourth annual margarita day celebration event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Customers Christian Hernandez, left, and Noe Diaz, right, eat tacos on Feb. 22. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Playground Neighborhood Bar, 3009 Morton St., open Feb. 22 for the margarita event. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth residents Sue Chism, left, and Neal Nealy III, right, visit The Yard on National Margarita Day. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Yard sold $1 margaritas and street tacos for the first hour of the event from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $3 margaritas from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., $2 street tacos until 9 p.m. provided by Acapulco Taqueria, and $7 Casamigos margaritas from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Landmark Bar & Kitchen has hosted the event for the past three years, but due to an electrical fire, the venue was changed to The Yard and Playground Neighborhood Bar, 3009 Morton St., an arcade and entertainment space connected to The Yard.

While there is much contention over who invented the famous drink, National Margarita Day was created by Todd McCalla, a Nashville real estate firm founder and partner and margarita lover.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.