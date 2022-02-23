FORT WORTH, Texas – Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, opened ticket sales for three shows coming to Bass Hall.



Continuing the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season this summer, a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Just added to the BNSF Popular Entertainment Series, the world premiere of “Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets” will grace the Bass Hall stage for one night only, April 2. Tickets to all three shows are on sale Friday, February 25 at 10am!



Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! (June 21-26, 2022)

This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award® Winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

Direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway comes an OKLAHOMA! that looks and sounds like America today. The Daily Beast raves “Forget your traditional idea of OKLAHOMA!. Daniel Fish’s daring, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is different—brilliantly so.”

OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this production “lets us experience Rodgers and Hammerstein’s greatness anew” (The New Yorker). Without changing a word of text, this visionary production allows the classic musical – and our country – to be seen in a whole new light.



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (July 12-17, 2022)

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award® for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony® winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.



Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets (April 2, 2022)

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kids’ schools shut down so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It’s in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you’re made of. If there’s one thing we all have in common, it’s that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it’s time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few “Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets”. There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!

The new show from Dixie Longate is a web of storytelling that only America’s favorite southern redhead can create. Catch up with everyone’s favorite Tupperware lady in her first ever stand-up show where she talks about everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions, pogo sticking to “safe words” in that rapid- fire delivery that has made her an international sensation.



Tickets for “Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets” are $33-$82.50, while tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR are $44-$126.50.



Tickets for all three shows can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) remote box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm. The on-site box office is open 1 hour prior to and during PAFW presentations. We ask for your patience and understanding as communication may be delayed and take longer than normal. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information including meet and greet options for “Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets” is available at www.basshall.com.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, including masks and entry requirements, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall’s health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.