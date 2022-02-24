“It’s a very important event for us. It’s our signature event,” Chris Taylor, judge for the 48th District Court in Tarrant County, said. “We take an opportunity to recognize and appreciate when an escaped slave had the opportunity to meet the president of the United States — it is an important event in history.”
The Frederick Douglass Republicans of Tarrant County, founded by activist and Texas State House of Representatives member Reby Cary, is an organization that strives to “maximize political participation of African Americans in the Republican Party” and be an “educational resource for economic, social, and political empowerment.”
The night began with the national anthem, a performance from the Cristo Rey College Preparatory show choir and a reenactment of a meeting between Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, and Frederick Douglass, a freed slave, abolitionist and writer. The gathering ended with a panel discussion about racial tension, politics and history.
“I believe his (Abraham Lincoln) view and understanding of the Constitution and Bill of Rights in neither embracing nor rejecting slavery,” Judge of the 233rd District Court Kenneth Newell said on the panel. “What was surely understood by every member who signed the Declaration of Independence was that if they didn’t stand together, they would hang separately.”
Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
