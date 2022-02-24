A lot can change in a year. But the performance of Fort Worth ISD third-graders on the state math and reading tests is not projected to shift much from 2021.

Administrators on Feb. 22 informed the school board of the trend. The projections, based on a test students took in January, were part of trustees’ semi-monthly look at student outcomes.

“This is where my stomach dropped when reading this presentation,” trustee Jacinto Ramos said at a Feb. 22 school board meeting.

Only 26% of third-grade students are expected to meet grade level benchmarks on this spring’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness reading exam, according to the district. If that number holds, it would be stagnant from last year’s results.

In their presentation, administrators were blunt to trustees: The district is not on track to hit the board’s goal. The school board wanted to see 40% of third-grade students meeting grade level on the state reading assessment by the 2021-22 school year. The goals are part of a framework called Lone Star Governance that guides how the school board operates and focuses on student outcomes; it was adopted in 2017.

The static progress is true among most demographic groups the district monitors in its progress reports. Black students are expected to make a one-point gain, while Latino students are projected to slip back by two. Students in special education programs, though, are estimated to see an 11-point decline from last year’s reading test.

Marcy Sorensen, Fort Worth ISD’s chief academic officer, told trustees the district is in the middle of changing how it teaches reading. She said there is a stronger focus on reading in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. Previously, the district focused more on third grade and above because students are tested.

“It’s not a quick fix, to be honest with you,” Sorensen said, acknowledging the numbers are not good enough.

Fort Worth ISD is even further behind on its third-grade math scores, but performance is expected to increase slightly. Administrators projected 19% of all third-graders will meet grade level. On last year’s STAAR, only 17% did.

Like reading, math is far off from the school board’s target of having 38% of third-grade students at grade level by the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Modest improvements are expected across all student demographic groups except for those in special education. Those students are expected to see an 11% drop from last year.

In April, Sorensen plans to introduce a new way to teach math for Fort Worth ISD students. The shift will be similar to the reading changes, which were introduced in 2020.

In the meantime, individual campuses have drilled down into testing data to address the needs of individual students, Sorensen said.

Jerry Moore, the chief of schools, said Fort Worth ISD and other districts are struggling with trying to come back to pre-pandemic levels of student performance. However, he said the district does not plan to shift into only focusing on preparing students for the STAAR.

“If we’re already at this level right now, we have the time, capacity and the focus with our campuses to see larger increases, so it’s not just a stagnant growth in reading and a two-point growth in math,” Moore said.

Whether administrators’ projections become reality will be seen in three months. Third- to eighth-grade students are expected to take their STAAR tests starting May 10.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.